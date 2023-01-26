Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Contributor via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.26.2023

Today (Jan. 26), fans from all over the world are remembering Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant on the three-year anniversary of their death.

In 2020, Kobe, Gianna, and six of their friends — John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, and Christina Mauser — were on their way to a basketball tournament at Kobe’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California. The group was in a helicopter flown by pilot Ara Zobayan when it crashed on a hillside in Calabasas, just 14 miles away from their destination.

In June of 2021, Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters, which was settled for an undisclosed amount.

Fans on Twitter are honoring Kobe and Gianna with the trending hashtag, RIP Bean, which references the NBA legend’s nickname. “Three years have gone since Kobe Bryant’s death. Many of us may agree that since that day, something has been odd. That’s how he was. Through souls like this, God ignites the world. Bean, RIP. Everyday, you are missed! RIP Bean. #BeanBoy #RipLegend,” StorriTalk wrote.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been three years, Kobe and Gigi, since you have been gone. You will always be missed. RIP Bean #RipGigi #RIPKobe,” said James Riley.

“Still hurts. Always will,” Porscha Coleman tweeted.

Joseph Vincent wrote, “Kobe Bryant was a freak of nature. Remarkable feats were commonplace to him. Remember when he scored 62 in [three] quarters? Outscoring the Mavs’ entire team by himself? How about when he scored 81? Let’s remember together. Rip Bean.”

“This year I am 24. I will honor Kobe by my dedication to the game. RIP Bean,” another Twitter user wrote.

“First celebrity death that I actually shed tears over. One of the craziest days ever. RIP Bean,” J. Moore said.

See more tributes to Kobe and Gianna below:

