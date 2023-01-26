Today (Jan. 26), fans from all over the world are remembering Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant on the three-year anniversary of their death.

In 2020, Kobe, Gianna, and six of their friends — John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, and Christina Mauser — were on their way to a basketball tournament at Kobe’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California. The group was in a helicopter flown by pilot Ara Zobayan when it crashed on a hillside in Calabasas, just 14 miles away from their destination.

In June of 2021, Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters, which was settled for an undisclosed amount.

Fans on Twitter are honoring Kobe and Gianna with the trending hashtag, RIP Bean, which references the NBA legend’s nickname. “Three years have gone since Kobe Bryant’s death. Many of us may agree that since that day, something has been odd. That’s how he was. Through souls like this, God ignites the world. Bean, RIP. Everyday, you are missed! RIP Bean. #BeanBoy #RipLegend,” StorriTalk wrote.

Three years have gone since Kobe Bryant's death. Many of us may agree that since that day, something has been odd. That's how he was. Through souls like this, God ignites the world. Bean, RIP. Every day, you are missed! 🥹 RIP Bean #BeanBoy #RipLegend pic.twitter.com/LgfT6Uw3QW — Storritalk (@StorriTalk) January 26, 2023

“It’s hard to believe it’s been three years, Kobe and Gigi, since you have been gone. You will always be missed. RIP Bean #RipGigi #RIPKobe,” said James Riley.

It’s hard to believe it’s been three years Kobe and Gigi since you have been gone. You will always be missed. RIP Bean #RipGigi #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/mWH3s0SNQM — James Riley (@james_riley12) January 26, 2023

“Still hurts. Always will,” Porscha Coleman tweeted.

Joseph Vincent wrote, “Kobe Bryant was a freak of nature. Remarkable feats were commonplace to him. Remember when he scored 62 in [three] quarters? Outscoring the Mavs’ entire team by himself? How about when he scored 81? Let’s remember together. Rip Bean.”

Kobe Bryant was a freak of nature. Remarkable feats were commonplace to him. Remember when he scored 62 in 3 quarters? Outscoring the Mavs entire team by himself? How about when he scored 81? Let's remember together. Rip Bean. pic.twitter.com/JTEiDJSyNo — Joseph Vincent (@BoredFilm) January 26, 2023

“This year I am 24. I will honor Kobe by my dedication to the game. RIP Bean,” another Twitter user wrote.

This year I am 24. I will honor Kobe by my dedication to the Game. RIP Bean https://t.co/umQXczT1DH — Trevor I. Lewis (@TrevorILewis1) January 26, 2023

“First celebrity death that I actually shed tears over. One of the craziest days ever. RIP Bean,” J. Moore said.

First celebrity death that I actually shed tears over. One of the craziest days ever. RIP, Bean 💜💛 https://t.co/5MYriGI0YF — J. Moore (@JonWas_Here) January 26, 2023

See more tributes to Kobe and Gianna below:

Rip to Kobe, Gianna, and the 7 others that lost their lives in the helicopter crash 3 years ago today 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/YHjhpBk6Tw — WAVE¥™️ 👑🌊 (@welovekanyeTM) January 26, 2023

The death of Kobe, Gianna, and their close friends still don’t sit well with me. Sending prayers to their families 🤍 — Lani (@Lanierbear) January 26, 2023

Damn I can't believe it's been 3 years today. RIP Bean and Gigi 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/uul27W6YpD — Candace (@StayTruThinkBlu) January 26, 2023

The world stopped 3 yrs ago… RIP Bean 🙏🏾🕊️😪💛💜 pic.twitter.com/GOhtpIfREo — Eazy (@aint__eazy) January 26, 2023

Who does this type of shit? Lmao different breed. RIP Bean man 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FpV3vO5mFK — Washed (@CousinJawon) January 26, 2023