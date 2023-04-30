50 Cent is taking his power to new heights by acquiring a 985,000-square-foot facility that will be transformed into G-Unit Studios. The savvy businessman shared a glimpse of the gutted building in an Instagram post this weekend.

“Well, would you look at here,” said Fif as he panned the camera across the space. He continued, “Nine hundred eighty-five thousand square feet. Can you say G-G-G-G-Unit studios?” In the April 29 post’s caption, he wrote, “GLG. GreenLightGang G-Unit Film & TV. BOOM. I need room to work. I don’t miss. [TV] will never be the same.” It is unclear if the future studio will be headquartered in Texas, which the rapper has called home since relocating in 2021.

Several of his peers congratulated him on the feat, including “Power” actress La La Anthony, E-40, his longtime friend Tony Yayo, and more. Even DaBaby gave his mentor props with a series of emoji. In a follow-up comment, he wrote, “Still studying.” Two years ago, The Massacre artist took the rising talent under his wing. “I’m a teach him all the mistakes I made, so he can be better than me. This is hip hop,” wrote Fif in the comments of a past Instagram post shared on the “Suge” emcee’s page.

With the studio up and running, it seems the “BMF” executive producer may have even more control over his future television and film projects. The mogul has already proven that he does not miss with his roster of successful shows. Earlier this year, he extended his winning streak by formalizing a partnership with Fox. The deal will reportedly see Fif’s production company, G-Unit Film & Television, develop scripted dramas, animated series, and live-action comedies for broadcast by the network.

“Whether it’s music, film, or television, Curtis always delivers premium entertainment that captivates millions of fans across the globe,” Fox Entertainment president of scripted programming Michael Thorn told Variety in February. “He is the rare multi-hyphenate with a deft hand at storytelling, no matter the format or medium, and we’re looking forward to developing new and exciting series for Fox with him and his team.”

Most recently, the unstoppable entertainer said he hopes to sell a show about Nicole Lynn, the trailblazing sports agent who represents clients like NFL baller Jalen Hurts. Check out 50 Cent’s future studio space in the video below.