50 Cent’s popular crime drama series “BMF” just secured a new season from Starz. He confirmed the news yesterday (Jan. 18) in a Twitter post.

“‘BMF’ is on fire season 3 here we go,” wrote the music and film mogul. “Spinoffs on the way BMF IMMORTALS 1, 2 and 3 BOOM GLGGreenLightGang I don’t miss ! #bransoncognac.”

According to Variety, Starz made the announcement on Tuesday (Jan. 17) after revealing the show, based on the life of the Flenory brothers, got 4.1 million multiplatform viewers, which ranked as the most socially engaged drama across all networks over its Jan. 6 premiere weekend. The president of original programming for the premium cabler, Kathryn Busby, spoke highly of the series.

“’BMF’ captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling, and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before,” said Busby. “Following such a strong debut with season two, we’re thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules. We can’t wait to see what our extraordinary producers and cast deliver next.”

This news comes after Deadline reported that 50 planned to expand the “BMF” universe with three spinoffs.

“They got some really, really smart executives coming in to help rebuild Starz in the right way. And it’s exciting for me,” he shared with the audience during the premier of season two at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. “You’ll get a chance to see three spinoff shows from ‘BMF.’ It’s ‘BMF’ immortal.”

In addition to the expansion of “BMF,” 50 revealed that he’s working on an 8 Mile show and it’s “in motion.” He made the announcement on (Jan. 6) in an interview on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood.”

“It’s gonna be big,” he said. “I’m working. I ain’t got no duds. I’m batting 100… I think it should be there for [Eminem’s] legacy because it’s important to me that they understand it.”