50 Cent revealed a ton of news in his latest radio interview on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood.” Numerous clips of the music and film mogul releasing information have gone viral. In the newest clip, 50 Cent apologized for his perspective on Megan Thee Stallion after her interview with Gayle King following the violent incident with her and Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.

“I’m gonna apologize to Megan Thee Stallion,” 50 said publicly on his Jan. 6 appearance on Big Boy’s show. “I said some things, and it was because… On social media, I posted things that — when she was with Gayle [King] — she said, ‘Were you intimate with Tory Lanez?’ And she said, ‘What?’ and it was like, ‘No.’ And I was like, ‘Ah, she lying.’ At that point I knew she was lying, it wouldn’t be any reason for them to be around each other. From that, it felt like she was lying, to me.”

After the interview aired, 50 went on Instagram and posted a meme of the Houston hottie transforming into Jussie Smollett, the former “Empire” star who allegedly lied about being physically assaulted in a 2019 hate crime that included racist and homophobic slurs. The “In Da Club” rapper admitted that hearing the released phone conversation between Tory Lanez and Megan’s former best friend Kelsey Harris is what convinced him to change his mind.

“[I] should apologize to her because when I heard the [jail] phone conversation [between Lanez and Meg’s former best friend Kelsey Harris] … That made me feel like, ‘Oh s**t, now I know what happened.’ I’m sure that was probably what swayed people in court too,” he added.

50 Cent offers an attempt at public apology toward Megan Thee Stallion; says he didn’t believe until hearing the phone call pic.twitter.com/e2pPG7o1xM — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 11, 2023

Lanez, a Canadian rapper whose real name is Daystar Peterson, has been found guilty of three charges related to the shooting. His sentencing is set for Feb. 28.

Also, in the radio interview, the “Power” and “BMF” creator said he is producing a televised version of the blockbuster movie 8 Mile. He said that Eminem, who starred in the movie as B Rabbit, knows about it, and the project is “in motion” now.

“It’s gonna be big,” he said. “I’m working. I ain’t got no duds. I’m batting 100… I think it should be there for [Eminem’s] legacy because it’s important to me that they understand it.”