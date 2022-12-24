Megan Thee Stallion’s assault case against Tory Lanez reached a conclusion on Friday (Dec. 23). After a two-week trial and a day of deliberations, jurors found the Canadian artist guilty of three felonies stemming from a July 2020 altercation that resulted in Megan suffering gunshot wounds to her feet.

Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, was charged with assault with a semi-automatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm, and negligent discharge of a firearm. According to The Los Angeles Times, he faces up to 22 years in prison. He will be sentenced on January 27.

Following the guilty verdict, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón praised Megan for having the fortitude to not only publicly speak about the ordeal but for also taking the stand. In a statement released Friday, he said:

“I want to start by highlighting the bravery of Megan Pete. You showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite repeated and grotesque attacks that you did not deserve. You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face, and you have been an inspiration to others across LA County and the nation. Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault and sexual violence because they are too often not believed. This trial, for the second time this month, highlighted the numerous [ways] our society must do better for women.”

In November, the Traumazine rapper received support from several notable public figures and organizations for keeping her head high as she faced adversity. “It must be said that our culture has failed you, one of its most brightly shining daughters… You don’t deserve any of this, Megan. You deserve to be heard, to be believed, and most importantly, to be safe,” read part of a public letter declaring support for Megan. It was signed by the likes of Angela Rye, Congresswoman Maxine Waters and activist Tamika Mallory.

View related tweet below.