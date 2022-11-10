Megan Thee Stallion’s ability to continuously stand tall in the face of adversity has garnered her support from notable figures in the Black community.

In an open letter endorsed by Angela Rye, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Tamika Mallory, journalist Marc Lamont Hill, and several others, the rapper’s strength is applauded while also calling out Black culture for failing to rally around her during recent difficult times.

“It must be said that our culture has failed you, one of its most brightly shining daughters,” reads the letter. It goes on to make mention of the alleged shooting that took place in July of 2020. Megan publicly claimed she was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez after attending a pool party in the Hollywood Hills with him and her former longtime friend. In a Nov. 4 thread of tweets, Meg reiterated the lack of support she has been given.

Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a Nigga that SHOT A FEMALE — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool fuck it bye — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Since openly speaking about the incident, Megan has faced an onslaught of criticism, jokes, and backlash, as some believe she falsely accused Lanez. Despite the skepticism and mockery of her tragic experience, Megan has maintained that Lanez pulled the trigger; similarly, the Canadian artist has maintained that he is not the gunman.

The letter continued, “You don’t deserve any of this, Megan. You deserve to be heard, to be believed, and most importantly, to be safe. There is no amount of prestige that can prevent a woman from becoming a victim to violence and there is no level of achievement that exempts women from our society’s complacency with that violence.”

As the touching note came to a close, it mentioned that the Houston hottie is believed, loved, and supported. “You’ve been so strong, Megan, but that’s not what we should demand nor expect from you. You deserve the space to cry, mourn and heal as you see fit without having to worry about being judged for having a human reaction to a personal tragedy,” it stated.

Other figures who signed the letter include Dr. Brenda Allen, Lincoln University PA; LaTosha Brown, Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium; Laura Brown, LB Media; Tarana Burke, ‘me too’ International; Ethel Cain; Taylor Crumpton, Cultural Critic and Writer; Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, Terence Crutcher Foundation; Allisa Findley and K.C. Fox, Sisters of the Movement’ Angella Henry; DJ Henry Dream Fund; Jessica Jackson; Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Chair, House Judiciary Crime Committee (Tx. 18th); Renee Jarvis; Triangle House Literary; Alice Eason Jenkins, Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium; Michelle Kenney, Antwon Rose II Foundation; Felecia Lucky, Black Belt Community Foundation; Alexis McGill Johnson, Planned Parenthood Federation of America; Margo Miller, Appalachian Community Fund; Carmen Perez-Jordan, The Gathering for Justice; Dr. Topeka K. Sam, The Ladies of Hope Ministries, INC.; Beverly Smith, SiriusXM; L Joy Williams.

MeToo founder Tarana Burke, Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson, Tamika Mallory, Maxine Waters + more signed an open letter of support for Megan @TheeStallion: “it must be said that you have been treated in ways that no young woman–no person at all–should be treated.” pic.twitter.com/Cr0t162q9g — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) November 10, 2022

Last month, the “Savage” artist announced she would be taking a break from her demanding schedule. Ahead of pulling double-duty as host and musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 15, she tweeted, “Hotties I’m really sorry but after ‘SNL’ I really gotta take a break. I’m so tired, physically and emotionally.” Unfortunately for Meg, the momentous weekend was interrupted after news broke that her Los Angeles home had been burglarized of upwards of $300,000 worth of cash and assets.