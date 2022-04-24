Megan Thee Stallion addresses the alleged shooting incident with Tory Lanez in a sit-down interview with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King.

The pre-taped interview marks the first time Meg has opened up about the altercation on television.

Clips from the interview show the Grammy award-winning rapper holding back tears as she describes the eventful night in July 2020.

“It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go, but that’s like normal friend stuff. We fuss about silly stuff all the time,” Meg says in a clip. “I never put my hands on anybody, I never raised my voice too loud. This was one of them times where it shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

“So, I get out the car and everything happens so fast. All I hear is this man screaming, he said ‘dance bitch’ and he starts shooting, and I’m just like ‘oh my God.’ He shot a couple of times,” Meg adds. “He is standing up over the window shooting. And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick, ‘cause I’m like ‘oh my God’ if I take the wrong step I don’t know if he can shoot something that’s super important I don’t know if he can shoot me and kill me.”

King asks Meg if she was afraid for her life at that moment and she tearfully replies: “I was really scared because I had never been shot at before.”

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Lanez with assault and weapons charges following the alleged shooting in late 2020. A judge also recently ordered that he be remanded into custody after prosecutors said he violated a restraining order obtained by Megan.

Lanez has maintained his innocence since the incident occurred, and the case is now scheduled to go to trial in September.

As REVOLT previously reported, the “Body” rapper admitted to being shot multiple times in an Instagram post she shared in July 2020. She decided to release the statement because of some inaccurate reports surrounding her involvement in Lanez’s arrest.

“I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye-opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy,” she captioned the IG post.

Megan’s actual message read: “The narrative that is being reported about Sunday morning’s events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.

“I was never arrested, the police drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.”

Megan’s full interview airs Monday (April 25) on “CBS This Morning.” Watch the preview below: