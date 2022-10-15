Megan Thee Stallion is the latest celebrity to find herself the target of a home burglary. TMZ reported the artist’s Hollywood Hills residence was robbed of between $300,000 and $400,000 in assets, which included cash, jewelry, and electronics, on Thursday night (Oct. 13).

Los Angeles police said two male suspects were observed on surveillance footage dressed in hoodies and gloves as they ransacked the home. The men entered the home after smashing a glass back door. From there, they made their way into Megan’s bedroom.

Authorities currently do not have the suspects in custody. As the investigation continues, they will review additional security footage from neighbors in hopes that it will help lead to arrests. Since the mid-2010s, celebrity homes have been targeted by thieves across LA—especially those located in the Hollywood Hills area. Rihanna, Blueface, and Chris Brown each have LA pads that were robbed in the past.

Luckily, the Houston hottie was not home during the break-in. She is currently in New York City gearing up for her big “Saturday Night Live” debut on Oct. 15. Megan will be pulling double duty, serving as the host and musical guest.

In between show rehearsals, the “Sweetest Pie” rapper addressed the news of the burglary. She tweeted, “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe.” She followed up with another tweet, informing her fans she planned to take a break to regroup from her hectic schedule. You can view her tweets below.