Photo: Getty
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  10.15.2022

Megan Thee Stallion is the latest celebrity to find herself the target of a home burglary. TMZ reported the artist’s Hollywood Hills residence was robbed of between $300,000 and $400,000 in assets, which included cash, jewelry, and electronics, on Thursday night (Oct. 13).

Los Angeles police said two male suspects were observed on surveillance footage dressed in hoodies and gloves as they ransacked the home. The men entered the home after smashing a glass back door. From there, they made their way into Megan’s bedroom.

Authorities currently do not have the suspects in custody. As the investigation continues, they will review additional security footage from neighbors in hopes that it will help lead to arrests. Since the mid-2010s, celebrity homes have been targeted by thieves across LA—especially those located in the Hollywood Hills area. Rihanna, Blueface, and Chris Brown each have LA pads that were robbed in the past.

Luckily, the Houston hottie was not home during the break-in. She is currently in New York City gearing up for her big “Saturday Night Live” debut on Oct. 15. Megan will be pulling double duty, serving as the host and musical guest.

In between show rehearsals, the “Sweetest Pie” rapper addressed the news of the burglary. She tweeted, “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe.” She followed up with another tweet, informing her fans she planned to take a break to regroup from her hectic schedule. You can view her tweets below.

“Hotties I’m really sorry but after ‘SNL,’ I really gotta take a break. I’m so tired, physically and emotionally,” she wrote. Megan released her sophomore album, Traumazine, this past August. She has since remained busy promoting the record and even made a guest appearance on “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” Fans suspect she may also have a cameo in the upcoming final season of “Stranger Things.”
Tags in this article:
Tags
Megan Thee Stallion

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REVOLT's "Caresha Please" & "Drink Champs" win 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards & more

Quavo and Takeoff drop a new album and BET honors the best in hip hop ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.07.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Isaac Hayes III founded Fanbase, a platform where users earn money via digital currency and more

The son of the late great musician, Isaac Hayes III is creating his own financial-wealth ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.07.2022
Social Justice

Black man who was wrongfully detained by mask-less cop tests positive for COVID-19

Jamar Mackey tested positive for Coronavirus just five days after a Virginia Beach police officer ...
By Tamantha
  /  12.30.2020
REVOLT Summit

Rizza Islam: A Black millionaire who can’t speak the truth is a rich slave

Rizza Islam called out those who “don’t get no damn respect because [they] sacrifice [their] ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.12.2022
View More