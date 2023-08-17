Drake went all out for a fan during one of his shows in Los Angeles.
Last night (Aug. 16), the “Rich Flex” rapper continued his “It’s All A Blur Tour” at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. In a TikTok video that’s been circulating the internet, you can see Drake gifting a front-row fan a pink Hermés Birkin bag. “Make sure she has security on the way out so nobody wilds her up,” he said to the crowd.
“Omg can u imagine not only getting a free Birkin, but getting a free Birkin from Drake?” someone commented on the clip, while another person quoted one of his lyrics, writing, “‘I give Chanel out like a hug’ so is this a kiss?” A third TikTok user added, “Can we talk about how he made sure the girl got security out the show to her car!?! The consideration this man has!!”
During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter back in 2017, Drake revealed that he’d been collecting Birkin bags for years for “the woman I end up with.” Three years later, the rapper’s luxury collection made its debut in his Architectural Digest cover story that featured his Toronto mansion. The Hermès bags were seen displayed in Drake’s two-story closet, which was “adorned with amethyst hardware, rock crystal, and seating upholstered in diamond-tufted shearling with polished nickel studs,” according to the magazine.
As previously reported by REVOLT, the 36-year-old is currently on tour with 21 Savage. Sexyy Red was recently added as the opener for the remaining dates of the tour. She was originally supposed to join Moneybagg Yo for his “Larger Than Life Tour” alongside Finesse2Tymes, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie, and YTB Fatt. The St. Louis rapper took her excitement to social media and tweeted, “We outsideee, thank you Drake!” alongside a promo video.
