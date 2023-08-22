On Monday (Aug. 21), Drake took to social media to share the official cover for his long-awaited album, For All The Dogs. In addition, he confirmed that his son, Adonis Graham, was tapped as the artist behind the image. Conor McGregor, Teezo Touchdown, Cole Bennett, Sexyy Red, Rich The Kid, and many more gave the artwork plenty of positive feedback in the comments.

For All The Dogs was first teased by Drake while he was promoting his book, “Titles Ruin Everything,” back in June. “I made an album to go with the book. They say they miss the old Drake, girl don’t tempt me,” the Canadian star said at the time. Since then, he’s continued to promise that For All The Dogs would be arriving soon at several different stops of his ongoing “It’s All A Blur Tour.” Many are even speculating that the album will arrive on streaming platforms this Friday (Aug. 25).