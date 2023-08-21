Tossing items onstage has been a recent trend at concerts, and Drake has had multiple items thrown at him. However, one of the latest objects hurled could have resulted in an injury for the actor-turned-rapper.

Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” stopped in San Francisco on Friday (Aug. 18), which is where a fan tossed a book at the hip hop artist.

A video filmed by another concertgoer showed the book nearly hitting Drake in the head, but he quickly caught it before any damage could be done. The Toronto superstar pointed at the fan, and responded with, “You lucky I’m quick. Would’ve had to beat your a** if that hit me in the face.”

What was thrown was actually Drake’s poetry book, a collaboration with Kenza Samir called “Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness.” The 168-page offering features a collection of poems on fame, relationships, and romance.

Released in June, the book received some backlash, but when Drake found out about the comments, he clapped back on his Instagram Stories, adding a picture of late “Degrassi” actress Sue Johanson in his response. The caption referred to his critics as “randomly angry poets.” Overall, he did not seem bothered by the comments.

Moreover, Drake’s tour has been going viral every other day. Last week, the 6 God gifted a lucky fan a pink Birkin bag and made sure security escorted her out of the venue, “so nobody wilds her up.”

“Omg can u imagine not only getting a free Birkin, but getting a free Birkin from Drake?” someone commented on the viral clip, Another very impressed fan added, “Can we talk about how he made sure the girl got security out the show to her car!?! The consideration this man has!!”

Hopefully, the rest of his “It’s All A Blur Tour” goes smoothly.