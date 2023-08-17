Bobbi Althoff has had enough of gossip saying her cheating with Drake led to the breakup of her marriage. The mother of two denied the allegations in a private DM conversation and has now posted the exchange on social media.

In the conversation, Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy wrote: “My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced. I am saying that is not true.” Bobbi replied: “I am not commenting publicly but off the record, you’re right that is not true.” She appeared on Portnoy’s podcast “BFFs” last week.

Althoff interviewed Drake as host of “The Really Good Podcast” last month in a session that lasted nearly an hour. The interview was then soon posted on YouTube where the views started racking up.

However, not long afterward, the two unfollowed one another on social media and the convo was removed from Althoff’s YouTube page. This sparked speculation of what may have occurred between the two behind the scenes.

The podcast host has refused to provide any more clarity about the status of her marriage or what happened to make her and Drake unfollow each other. Another popular theory claimed that the rift was caused Althoff calling Lil Yachty “awkward” in her chat with him. Drake and Lil Yachty are close friends. However, that’s just speculation.

Althoff recently posted a video to Instagram that showed her in Los Angeles at Drake’s “It’s All a Blur Tour” stop last weekend. In the clip, she appeared annoyed and she sarcastically captioned the video: “Really in my element here @ this guys concert.” This funny moment also led to even more questions about what may have sparked the switch.

This update has not exiled Althoff from the rap world. She has since interviewed Tyga on her podcast and reportedly has an interview with Offset lined up, as well.