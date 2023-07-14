A few months ago, TikTok personality Bobbi Althoff launched “The Really Good Podcast” on YouTube, which sees her conducting intentionally cringeworthy interviews with celebrities. Following viral moments with the likes of Funny Marco and Armani White, today (July 14) saw her liberating a trailer for an upcoming episode with Drake. In the short clip, the two had a humorous (and incredibly awkward) exchange in the OVO star’s bedroom.

At one point, Drake suggested that Althoff “skidaddle home to be mother of the year,” and she responded by requesting a “nonstop” plane ticket — which Drizzy thought was a reference to his Scorpion single. Judging from the quizzical exchange that followed, however, it looks as though Althoff will spend much of the full episode appearing oblivious to the Canadian talent’s musical catalog.

Drake is currently in the midst of his “It’s All A Blur Tour,” which kicked off earlier this month in Chicago. Along with his Her Loss collaborator 21 Savage, the excursion will continue on several dates throughout North America until it comes to a close in Toronto this October.

In addition to tearing down stages, the “God’s Plan” artist is said to be putting the final touches on his eighth studio LP, For All The Dogs. Those that purchased Drake’s new literary piece, the poetry-inspired “Titles Ruin Everything,” were given a QR code that leads to a short note about the long-awaited solo effort. “I made an album to go with the book. They say they miss the old Drake, girl, don’t tempt me,” the message read. Check out Drake and Bobbi Althoff’s back-and-forth below, along with upcoming dates for the “It’s All A Blur Tour.”