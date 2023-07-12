Drake and Jermaine Dupri have teamed up for “Magic City: An American Fantasy,” a docuseries on the famous Atlanta strip club and its influence on hip hop during the past three decades.

According to Deadline, the three-part docuseries will be produced by Cole Brown, Jami Gertz, Adel “Future” Nur, Peter Nelson, Michael Mauldin, Dupri and Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment. 2 Chainz, Nelly, Shaquille O’Neal, Quavo, Killer Mike, and Big Boi are a few celebrities who will be making cameos to help tell the story on the rise and reputation of the establishment.

“Magic City is a second home for me. It’s the one place where celebrities, hustlers, politicians, and Atlanta locals all come together. I’ve watched it evolve over the years from a local joint to an internationally recognized spot. It’s about time we tell this story the right way,” Dupri said in a press release.

“This is a unique story of Black entrepreneurship and empire-building in a city that is the beating heart of Black culture,” added Brown, who is also the creator of the show. “I’m ecstatic to be working with a team that will give this story the authenticity and platform it deserves.”

Magic City was founded by Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney in 1985. Ever since the grand opening, the the club has served as a platform for local upcoming artists to get their music out to the industry. Big names like Migos, Jeezy, Future, Fivio Foreign, and Drake himself have rapped about or name-dropped the club in their hit songs. Star like Michael Jordan, Madonna, Magic Johnson, Travis Scott, and Rihanna have done pop ups when visiting Atlanta.

Although production has been wrapped, a release date has yet to be announced for the upcoming series.