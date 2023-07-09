Drake fans are in for a treat when his forthcoming album, For All The Dogs, finally drops. The 6 God is currently on his and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur Tour.” Their most recent stop took place in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday (July 8).

To concertgoers’ surprise, Drake gave them a morsel of insight into the highly anticipated LP, which has been shrouded in mystery since its reveal last week. “Imma give away one thing about the album to Detroit tonight, ‘cause I got a lot of love for Detroit. So Imma have to tell you, like, me and Nicki Minaj did our first song in, like, a really long time. So, I got a lot of love for her,” he said as the crowd erupted into a rolling roar of applause and screams.

Nicki co-signed the impromptu announcement of their collaboration when she shared a clip of him breaking the news to fans in her Instagram Story. She wrote, “#Dricki 4 life.” On Twitter, she reiterated that her fellow Young Money labelmate is her dog for life with a throwback photo of them. The two emcees have previously worked together on popular records like “Moment 4 Life,” “Truffle Butter,” “Seeing Green,” “No Frauds,” and “Bedrock.”

Fans saw the duo together when they reunited alongside Lil Wayne in August 2022 for a concert during Drake’s October World Weekend lineup in Toronto. Despite keeping his supporters’ ears occupied, he released Her Loss and Honestly, Nevermind last year, only to shock them with more music this year. Reports of Drake releasing a new album cropped up as QR codes in newspaper ads sent people to a website named after his newly released poetry book, “Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness.” While at least one feature is now known, information about the LP’s release date is still unknown.