By Oumou Fofana
  08.25.2023

During a recent appearance on the “Rap Radar” podcast, Fat Joe claimed he rejected Drake’s request to hop on the remix of his 2016 hit single “All the Way Up” featuring Remy Ma because JAY-Z was already involved. “Drake FaceTimed me three times trying to get on ‘All the Way Up,’” the Bronx rapper explained. “Three times, middle of the night, ‘Send me the instrumental, send me the instrumental, send me the instrumental.’ I wish I would’ve got Drake on there, right? But the fact of all the history of me and JAY-Z, I was like, ‘It gotta be just me and JAY-Z.’”

He continued, “You know I’ve been doing this for hip hop my whole life. I gave my life to hip hop for real, for real. Anybody who truly understands, this is the moment. It ain’t just gonna be a posse cut, it ain’t gon’ be… you know. And this the last time Drake ever asked me to do a song. But nah, man. Drake gotta forgive me. I’m like, ‘Damn, man, please! Throw me a Frisbee.’”

“But, yeah, it’s true, ‘All the Way Up’ was that big that we had the best, the biggest,” the 53-year-old added. “You know, 50 Cent was — everybody you can f**kin’ name who’s a monster was hittin’ us up like, ‘Yo, send the Pro Tools.’” Check out the full episode below.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Fat Joe recently shared a hilarious video of him opening up a gift he received from Drake a few days before his 53rd birthday. “You can’t make this s**t up. ‘Congratulations, Fat Joe, it’s your birthday, you got a present from Stake.’ Stake aka my brother Drake’s company. What a beautiful package. Oh my God, let me see what they gave us,” he explained to the camera before revealing the actual item inside to be a pair of socks with his name stitched on them. “Yo, this the most disrespectful s**t I’ve ever seen in my life. Yo, Stake. Yo, Drake. I said I don’t have a sock or a croissant. Godd**n, be careful what you wish for. Thank you. It’s the thought that counts.”

