The “sock or a croissant” line that Joe referred to stems from an Instagram Live stream in July where he admitted being envious of his Canadian counterpart. “Let me tell you why I might be jealous of Drake,” the Terror Squad frontman began. “I’ve never seen a guy people love more. Okay? Because it’s rumors his airplane — which looks like the flyest plane in the world — was actually given to him by a friend. Someone who wants to be down with the man who has a 15-year run of unstoppable hits.

He continued, “Then there’s a guy who owns all the crypto s**t, he buys the 2Pac ring for $1 million and he gives it to Drake. Who the f**k is giving people this type of s**t? Yes, I’m not making this s**t up… Bro, they won’t give me a f**king pack of socks! They won’t give me a croissant. F**k, this some bulls**t. Yea, they’re billionaires, but godd**m! Why don’t a billionaire give me some s**t like that? I don’t know. Every time I turn around I hear some s**t about somebody giving Drake some crazy s**t!”