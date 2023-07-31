Late last night (July 30), the popular street series “Sidetalk” unveiled their latest episode with none other than Drake, who was enjoying a night in the adult entertainment establishment Starlet’s of New York. “You know what it is, we’re in here. I’m wearing Pac’s ring, they got my baby mama on the wall over there,” the Toronto star stated, referring to the $1 million jewelry piece acquired from a Sotheby’s auction earlier this month. In a quick-strike interview, he also spoke on his preferred traits in women. “Humor,” he quickly stated. “If she watches this and it’s not funny to her, she’s a dub.”

Presumably, the encounter with Drake took place sometime around the NYC excursion of his “It’s All A Blur Tour,” which produced packed shows in both Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden between the dates of July 17 and July 25. During his appearance at the latter venue, the OVO captain promised the excited attendees that his forthcoming album, For All The Dogs, would be making landfall shortly. “I will be back soon. I have an album dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some s**t,” Drizzy revealed. “But until then, just know, you’re always with me and I’m always thinking of you. Everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope I make you proud.”

Along with tourmate 21 Savage, Drake made huge waves with 2022’s Her Loss, which boasted a single assist from Travis Scott. That project landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 404,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. His most recent solo effort, the more experimental Honestly, Nevermind, hit streaming platforms months prior with a wealth of contributions from electronic heavyweights like Gordo, Alex Lustig, and Black Coffee. Check out Drake’s appearance on “Sidetalk” below.