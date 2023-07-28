Earlier this month, multinational broker Sotheby’s launched an auction for the sale of a gold, ruby, and diamond crown ring that was once owned by Tupac Shakur. The jewelry, which held a presale estimate between $200,000 and $300,000, bears the inscription “Pac & Dada 1996” in honor of his engagement to actress Kidada Jones, the daughter of Quincy Jones and Peggy Lipton and sister to Rashida Jones. The late hip hop legend wore the ring during his last public appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, mere days before his passing. Yaasmyn Fula, Shakur’s godmother and advisor, put the ring up for auction in celebration of hip hop’s 50th birthday.

On Tuesday (July 25), a then-unnamed buyer bought the timeless piece for $1.016 million, which, according to the auction house, made it the most valuable hip hop artifact ever sold. Earlier today (July 28), Drake seemingly confirmed that he is now the owner, as he shared an image with the flashy item on his finger in an Instagram Story.