Beyoncé Knowles-Carter continues to be the talk of the town as she touched down in Detroit for the latest stop on her “Renaissance World Tour.”

During her performance in Michigan, the 41-year-old entertainment mogul made a statement in a custom piece designed by Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director. Today (July 27), Women’s Wear Daily revealed that the French luxury fashion house released sketches of a bodysuit with the brand’s signature Damier check rendered in crystals.

In a statement, Vuitton shared, “Pharrell Williams also created a series of custom Damier looks with crystal details for Blue Ivy [Carter] and the dancers.” A sketch of the look for the 11-year-old, who has emerged as a star on her mother’s world tour, was also unveiled on the company’s site. Last month, Beyoncé and JAY-Z were among the celebrity guests who attended Williams’ Louis Vuitton fashion week debut.