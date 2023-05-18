Photo: Steven Simione / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.18.2023

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” is a massive production that requires a village of people to put on every night. Yesterday (May 17), Bey shouted out every person on the team who has a role in making the “Renaissance World Tour” a reality, from the dancers on stage to the crew behind it. One of those workers is none other than 20-year-old Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late Kobe Bryant.

Natalia is listed as an intern for Parkwood Entertainment on Bey’s website page crediting the tour staff, according to Entertainment Tonight. It’s a job that she balances with her work as a model and a student at the University of Southern California. Her exact responsibilities remain unclear, though the film major may just be watching and taking notes for the future.

It isn’t the first time Natalia has come into Bey’s orbit. In November 2021, the IMG model appeared in Ivy Park‘s Halls of Ivy campaign. “I’m so excited to be a part of the new Ivy Park campaign!!!!” the college student wrote at the time. “Love you so much, Auntie BB.” Check out a video from the campaign below, as well as a snap of Natalia wearing a jaw-dropping houndstooth outfit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by n a t a l i a ✨ (@nataliabryant)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by n a t a l i a ✨ (@nataliabryant)

Natalia and the rest of the Parkwood team make up just a small portion of the professionals who are making the “Renaissance World Tour” happen. Stage designers, electricians, dancers, coordinators, and other important people all play a part in making the machine run with Queen Bey at the center of it.

The “Renaissance World Tour” continues this weekend with a show on Saturday (May 20) in Edinburgh. The Grammy-winning superstar arrives stateside in July, kicking off the North American leg of the tour in Toronto on July 8 and wrapping up in New Orleans on Sept. 27.

