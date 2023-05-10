Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” is finally here. Queen Bey took the stage at Stockholm’s Friends Arena today (May 10) to celebrate her acclaimed seventh album, RENAISSANCE. And although the show is advertised as highlighting her most recent Grammy-winning album, the setlist has some members of the BeyHive buzzing that it’s giving farewell tour.

According to Variety, the show opens with soaring ballads including “Dangerously In Love,” “Flaws and All,” and “I Care,” as well as a mashup of her hit “1+1” with Etta James’ “I’d Rather Go Blind” (which she covered in Cadillac Records) and Mary J. Blige‘s “I’m Going Down.” RENAISSANCE songs make up a good portion of the setlist as she runs through tracks like “I’M THAT GIRL,” “COZY,” “CUFF IT,” and “ALIEN SUPERSTAR.” But the concert is also a retrospective as she includes songs from every era of her solo career, including offerings that haven’t gotten as much shine like “Rather Die Young” from 4 and “No Angel” from her self-titled LP.

Bey showcasing music from throughout her time in the industry sent some fans into a frenzy about what it all means. “All I’m saying is I’m a bit surprised she opened the show with ballads. It’s giving farewell tour,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “This gives Beyoncé farewell tour vibes fr… She’s so relaxed and her energy is the most chill I’ve ever seen her in concert,” another wrote. “Track list mostly being greatest hits, the dancers in Beyoncé cosplay, yeah this is definitely a farewell tour,” one observer noted. Check out some of the tweets below.

I’ll never question the queen ! All I’m saying is I’m a bit surprised she opened the show with ballads. It’s giving farewell tour 🥺. Anyways see you in July 👑🐝 #RenaissanceWorldTour #RENAISSANCEtour #Beyonce — JANEE' (@prettyjanee___) May 10, 2023

This gives Beyoncé farewell tour vibes fr… she’s so relaxed and her energy is the most chill I’ve ever seen her in concert. 🤔 nonetheless, she’s eating it 🙌🏾 But yeahhhhh… — ZEUS VIBES⚡️ (@Zeus_WorldWide) May 10, 2023

I agree it’s definitely giving Vegas residency after this tour — King (@iHateBandy) May 10, 2023

track list mostly being greatest hits,the dancers in beyonce cosplay yeah this definitely a farewell tour — j.👼🏽 (@nwadw) May 10, 2023

This is Beyonce’s farewell tour. I knew it when she started adding second dates to cities that sold out fast. — Subrina, who always has an opinion (@crytinyte) May 10, 2023

For years, Beyoncé has paid No Angel and Rather Die Young DUST! I think this is the farewell, y’all! Get ya homes and coins in order! #RTW #RENAISSANCEtour — ✨🧚🏾‍♀️TARARISS (@BoycottKey) May 10, 2023

It’s giving farewell tour forreal. — Unfriendly Black Hottie (@BeyonceOrDie) May 10, 2023

beyoncé saying farewell y’all — niah🐆 (@LOSINGNIAH) May 10, 2023

Beyoncé performance almost all her songs, it’s def giving farewell tour 🥲 — lanai (@andreaalanaai) May 10, 2023

Beyonce doing her classics…yeah this a farewell tour like folks are saying. https://t.co/RYBw6BKnbp — Geeknik 🇺🇸 (@geeknikJT) May 10, 2023

While some fans are prematurely mourning the end of Beyoncé’s career, others believe she’s not going anywhere. “Y’all think Beyoncé is saying farewell at the beginning of every tour. She’s really Tina Turner,” one quipped. “Y’all think 40-year-old Beyoncé is saying farewell forever???? BFFR,” another questioned, as seen below. “That woman wants longevity. She will be back. Enjoy this era, y’all. Goodness.”

y’all think 40 yr old beyoncé is saying farewell forever???? BFFR that woman wants longevity. she will be back. enjoy this era y’all. goodness — YALLA THE MELODICA🪩🫧 (@YallaMelodica) May 10, 2023