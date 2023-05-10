Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.10.2023

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” is finally here. Queen Bey took the stage at Stockholm’s Friends Arena today (May 10) to celebrate her acclaimed seventh album, RENAISSANCE. And although the show is advertised as highlighting her most recent Grammy-winning album, the setlist has some members of the BeyHive buzzing that it’s giving farewell tour.

According to Variety, the show opens with soaring ballads including “Dangerously In Love,” “Flaws and All,” and “I Care,” as well as a mashup of her hit “1+1” with Etta James’ “I’d Rather Go Blind” (which she covered in Cadillac Records) and Mary J. Blige‘s “I’m Going Down.” RENAISSANCE songs make up a good portion of the setlist as she runs through tracks like “I’M THAT GIRL,” “COZY,” “CUFF IT,” and “ALIEN SUPERSTAR.” But the concert is also a retrospective as she includes songs from every era of her solo career, including offerings that haven’t gotten as much shine like “Rather Die Young” from and “No Angel” from her self-titled LP.

Bey showcasing music from throughout her time in the industry sent some fans into a frenzy about what it all means. “All I’m saying is I’m a bit surprised she opened the show with ballads. It’s giving farewell tour,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “This gives Beyoncé farewell tour vibes fr… She’s so relaxed and her energy is the most chill I’ve ever seen her in concert,” another wrote. “Track list mostly being greatest hits, the dancers in Beyoncé cosplay, yeah this is definitely a farewell tour,” one observer noted. Check out some of the tweets below.

While some fans are prematurely mourning the end of Beyoncé’s career, others believe she’s not going anywhere. “Y’all think Beyoncé is saying farewell at the beginning of every tour. She’s really Tina Turner,” one quipped. “Y’all think 40-year-old Beyoncé is saying farewell forever???? BFFR,” another questioned, as seen below. “That woman wants longevity. She will be back. Enjoy this era, y’all. Goodness.”

Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes reunite for epic first-ever "What's It Gonna Be?" live performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023

Gail Bean had to repeatedly switch between her "Snowfall" and "P-Valley" characters

By Payton Wilson
  /  05.10.2023

Victoria Monét releases "Party Girls" and Twitter says it's time to put some respect on her undeniable talent

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Marshmello recruits Brent Faiyaz for "Fell In Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" arrival has the BeyHive buzzing on Twitter

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Minnesota dedicates highway to Prince with purple signs

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.09.2023

John Boyega says upcoming film with Jamie Foxx is "a new vibe entirely"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Eric Bellinger stars in premiere episode of REVOLT's new game show "Receipts"

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023

Halle Bailey honors the foundation Brandy and Anika Rose laid at 'The Little Mermaid' world premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.09.2023

The Weeknd says he's ready to take one last hurrah under his beloved stage name

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

Ginuwine takes a tumble at Lovers & Friends, Twitter catches him

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.08.2023

Muni Long and Usher tease fans with unreleased "Hrs & Hrs" mix and Twitter says release it

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023

Robin Thicke performed "Lost Without U" for Pharrell and was signed to Star Trak the next day

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  05.06.2023

Prince estate to reveal unreleased music at annual Paisley Park celebration

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.05.2023
