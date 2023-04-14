Photo: Ullstein Bild / Contributor via Getty Images and Robert Smith / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.14.2023

Angela Bassett was a young actress on the rise in the early 1990s when she had the life-changing opportunity to play Tina Turner in the iconic biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It. Bassett earned her first Oscar nomination for the role, portraying the “Proud Mary” singer in all her complexities and immortalizing the queen of rock ‘n’ roll’s story on screen forever.

What’s Love Got to Do With It turns 30 this year, and while Turner has retired to a quiet life in Switzerland, she found time to give Bassett her flowers to mark the occasion. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star is among those named the most influential people of 2023 for TIME magazine’s annual “TIME100” list. Turner herself wrote Bassett’s dedication and reflected on the magical casting process for the movie.

“Someone’s going to play me in What’s Love Got to Do With It? I was a little bit skeptical when work began on the 1993 film,” the 83-year-old rock star wrote. “First of all, who are they going to find to sing, dance, and act like me? Then, I looked up, saw Angela, and immediately started to smile.”

Turner then spoke directly to the How Stella Got Her Groove Back star. “Angela, the first time we met, you didn’t look, sound, or move like me — that came later after you worked so hard to make it happen. But even then, I could see that the young woman standing before me had strength, determination, and big, big dreams, just like me,” the singer gushed.

“‘She’s perfect,’ I said, and I was right,” Turner continued. “You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world. That’s your gift, becoming your character with conviction, truth, dignity, and grace, even when it’s painful, and takes everything you have and more. It’s not just acting, it’s being.”

The “Private Dancer” songstress concluded her touching tribute by commending Bassett’s ability to bring any role to life, regardless of difficulty, because of her own self-confidence. “Whether you’re Tina Turner or the Queen of Wakanda, we believe in you because you believe in yourself,” she adulated. “You honor all the women you play, just as you honored me. And you’re still perfect.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

NBA YoungBoy recruits Mariah the Scientist for "Rear View"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Netflix releases Jada Pinkett Smith-produced “Queen Cleopatra” docuseries trailer

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

Doja Cat's rap skills get approved by Twitter after slaying her verse on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Jorja Smith returns with new "Try Me" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

"Snowfall" episode has Twitter pulling teeth after Franklin ends up $73M short thanks to a close relative

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Paris Price opens up about 'Vanity' on new EP

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Web3 | Is AI the biggest blessing or curse for the music industry?

By Ashley France
  /  04.14.2023

Doja Cat hops on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Venna unveils new EP 'EQUINOX'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Ciara recruits Lola Brooke and Lady London for "Da Girls (Girls Mix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Kid Cudi stars in new trailer for the upcoming film 'Crater'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Martin Lawrence, Will Smith spotted filming 'Bad Boys 4'

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Famous Animal salutes late Memphis stars Gangsta Boo, Young Dolph and Big Scarr

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.13.2023

Rihanna stuns during surprise visit at Las Vegas Fenty event for Ulta

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Timbaland receives Pioneer Award at ‘Variety’s’ Miami Entertainment Town event

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Angela Bassett
Entertainment
Pop
R&B
rock and roll
Tina Turner
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

NBA YoungBoy recruits Mariah the Scientist for "Rear View"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Netflix releases Jada Pinkett Smith-produced “Queen Cleopatra” docuseries trailer

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

Doja Cat's rap skills get approved by Twitter after slaying her verse on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Jorja Smith returns with new "Try Me" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

"Snowfall" episode has Twitter pulling teeth after Franklin ends up $73M short thanks to a close relative

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Paris Price opens up about 'Vanity' on new EP

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Web3 | Is AI the biggest blessing or curse for the music industry?

By Ashley France
  /  04.14.2023

Doja Cat hops on SZA's "Kill Bill (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Venna unveils new EP 'EQUINOX'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Ciara recruits Lola Brooke and Lady London for "Da Girls (Girls Mix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.14.2023

Kid Cudi stars in new trailer for the upcoming film 'Crater'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.14.2023

Martin Lawrence, Will Smith spotted filming 'Bad Boys 4'

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Famous Animal salutes late Memphis stars Gangsta Boo, Young Dolph and Big Scarr

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.13.2023

Rihanna stuns during surprise visit at Las Vegas Fenty event for Ulta

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Timbaland receives Pioneer Award at ‘Variety’s’ Miami Entertainment Town event

By Regina Cho
  /  04.13.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids

April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More