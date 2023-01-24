Angela Bassett’s role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned the actress another Oscar nomination on Tuesday (Jan. 24). The first one came in 1993 when her performance as Tina Turner in the biopic What’s Love Got to Do with It earned her a nod for the Best Actress award.

Despite the movie not receiving any nominations for Best Picture, Bassett will be up for Best Supporting Actress at the 95th Academy Awards. This accomplishment made her the first woman, person of color and Marvel Studios actor to be nominated for a performance in a comic book adaptation. Marvel Studios took it to Twitter to congratulate the actress on her new milestone.

“Congratulations to Angela Bassett for her Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever! #OscarsNom.”

Congratulations to Angela Bassett for her Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever! #OscarsNom pic.twitter.com/mCSdcZm3uP — Marvel Studios (@MavelStudios) January 24, 2023

For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Academy Awards also nominated Ruth E. Carter for Best Costume Design; Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler for Best Original Song “Lift Me Up”; Camille Friend and Joel Harlow for Best Makeup and Hairstyling; and Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, Hanzhi Tang and Dan Sudick for Best Visual Effects.

Bassett also recently won a Critics Choice Award and a Golden Globe for her performance as Queen Ramonda, and received nominations at the NAACP Image Award, the SAGs and the BAFTAs.

Ryan Coogler, the film’s director, spoke with Variety on Jan. 19 and praised the 64-year-old actress for her consistent success in the film industry.

“She’s so incredible that sometimes you forget, you know?” Coogler said. “Her work ethic is insane. I came up playing sports, so you notice this working with her, it’s like you have an extra coach on the field. I find on days when she’s working, I can get more done. It’s just the truth.”