From Blue Ivy Carter making her crowd-pleasing debut to jaw-dropping visuals, and viral wedding proposals, the “Renaissance World Tour” has given us many memorable moments to discuss. The latest topic at hand? A fan who caught a pair of Beyoncé’s designer shades is now auctioning them off.

BeyHive members are buzzing! Many are upset with a fan’s decision to make a profit off of a gift from the “ALIEN SUPERSTAR.” In a May 30 clip uploaded to TikTok, a user named Global Valentino shared a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience with his followers. In the video, which now has over a million views, Beyoncé tossed a pair of shades to a fan standing in the front row. His screams of excitement were soon cut short when, for some reason, security guards approached him and took the designer frames from his grasp.

Beyoncé witnessed the incident, and later in the show, returned to the same fan and gave him the shades back. Iconic. But now, that TikToker is giving away the gift for a hefty price. Today (June 15), The New York Post published an exclusive interview with Global Valentino discussing his decision to sell. According to the outlet, the young man caught the “Formation” singer’s Off-White sunglasses at her London show and placed them on an auction site on Tuesday (June 13). They are now going for nearly $20,000. “It was a very difficult choice to make as a fan,” he said before confessing, “I’m a committed filmmaker who has chosen to auction the glasses to invest in my family and career.”

Her supporters were livid. “[I don’t care] if I was ever in financial trouble, those glasses [were] a gift from BEYONCÉ,” one person tweeted. “I’d be wearing those in a cardboard box,” another added. One individual said they were “actually so pissed because SHE SEARCHED FOR YOU IN ORDER TO GIVE THEM [TO YOU]… AGAIN!” However, not all of the messages were so unforgiving. “With this economy, I was selling them shades, [too], and I LOVE Beyoncé… people are struggling, [what the f**k?] Beyoncé didn’t give them to the fan and say, ‘Keep these for the rest of your life.’ She gave them out with the knowledge of them potentially being sold,” a user responded.

Global Valentino isn’t letting the swarm break his soul. “Being gifted an item twice by Beyoncé will certainly remain the fondest memories of my life so far,” he told the publication. The auction for the shades goes live on July 4 at 10 a.m. U.K. time.

See what others are saying below.

exactly! that’s a prized possession that i would keep — a. (@totaIIynotasia) June 13, 2023

If Beyoncé gave me some shades OFF HER FACE I would wear them every day and channel her fucking essence, like????? — Satanas (@vanityisdeadly) June 14, 2023

Beyoncé gifted you her shades and YOU SOLD THEM?! pic.twitter.com/Q1CLMdBPhX — Nicia Joy (@NiciaJoy) June 14, 2023

Girl imagine struggling to pay rent to hold on to goggles, your comment reaks of privelage — just (@wie4b2kwo8) June 14, 2023