Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.15.2023

From Blue Ivy Carter making her crowd-pleasing debut to jaw-dropping visuals, and viral wedding proposals, the “Renaissance World Tour” has given us many memorable moments to discuss. The latest topic at hand? A fan who caught a pair of Beyoncé’s designer shades is now auctioning them off.

BeyHive members are buzzing! Many are upset with a fan’s decision to make a profit off of a gift from the “ALIEN SUPERSTAR.” In a May 30 clip uploaded to TikTok, a user named Global Valentino shared a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience with his followers. In the video, which now has over a million views, Beyoncé tossed a pair of shades to a fan standing in the front row. His screams of excitement were soon cut short when, for some reason, security guards approached him and took the designer frames from his grasp.

@globalvalentino I’m 1 of 1 🐝🪩me and @khal caught the glasses!! best experience ever, this meant so much!❤️‍🔥#beyonce #renaissanceworldtour #clubrenaissance #globalvalentino ♬ original sound – Global Valentino🗺

Beyoncé witnessed the incident, and later in the show, returned to the same fan and gave him the shades back. Iconic. But now, that TikToker is giving away the gift for a hefty price. Today (June 15), The New York Post published an exclusive interview with Global Valentino discussing his decision to sell. According to the outlet, the young man caught the “Formation” singer’s Off-White sunglasses at her London show and placed them on an auction site on Tuesday (June 13). They are now going for nearly $20,000. “It was a very difficult choice to make as a fan,” he said before confessing, “I’m a committed filmmaker who has chosen to auction the glasses to invest in my family and career.”

Her supporters were livid. “[I don’t care] if I was ever in financial trouble, those glasses [were] a gift from BEYONCÉ,” one person tweeted. “I’d be wearing those in a cardboard box,” another added. One individual said they were “actually so pissed because SHE SEARCHED FOR YOU IN ORDER TO GIVE THEM [TO YOU]… AGAIN!” However, not all of the messages were so unforgiving. “With this economy, I was selling them shades, [too], and I LOVE Beyoncé… people are struggling, [what the f**k?] Beyoncé didn’t give them to the fan and say, ‘Keep these for the rest of your life.’ She gave them out with the knowledge of them potentially being sold,” a user responded.

Global Valentino isn’t letting the swarm break his soul. “Being gifted an item twice by Beyoncé will certainly remain the fondest memories of my life so far,” he told the publication. The auction for the shades goes live on July 4 at 10 a.m. U.K. time.

See what others are saying below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Beyonce
Pop
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Mahalia and JoJo address men who "Cheat" in colorful video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023

Normani previews her upcoming single "Candy Paint" as she stars in a Bose commercial

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.15.2023

Studio Sessions | Xander recalls Timbaland saying Brazilian funk is the future of music

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.15.2023

Keke Palmer says in the face of public scrutiny, she just "kept going" no matter what

By Tabie Germain
  /  06.15.2023

DC Young Fly opens up to fans about his life and overcoming adversities through music

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.15.2023

Lizzo and SZA to headline the 2023 Made In America Festival for Labor Day weekend

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.14.2023

Anita Baker and Babyface’s ongoing feud gives Twitter the blues

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Twitter users call for Luke James to be featured on "Tiny Desk" as fans marvel at his vocals

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.14.2023

ABC to honor the life and impact of Aaliyah in exclusive one-hour special

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Tank stops by NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" with R&B hits and Twitter applauds the vocals

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.14.2023

Disney Junior announces “Ariel” animated series inspired by Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ character

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Check out KIING's new visual for "Mood"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Keke Palmer claims breast milk discrimination on Twitter as she tweets about an incident in a Houston airport

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Keke Palmer

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.12.2023

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Mahalia and JoJo address men who "Cheat" in colorful video

By Jon Powell
  /  06.15.2023

Normani previews her upcoming single "Candy Paint" as she stars in a Bose commercial

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.15.2023

Studio Sessions | Xander recalls Timbaland saying Brazilian funk is the future of music

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.15.2023

Keke Palmer says in the face of public scrutiny, she just "kept going" no matter what

By Tabie Germain
  /  06.15.2023

DC Young Fly opens up to fans about his life and overcoming adversities through music

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.15.2023

Lizzo and SZA to headline the 2023 Made In America Festival for Labor Day weekend

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.14.2023

Anita Baker and Babyface’s ongoing feud gives Twitter the blues

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Twitter users call for Luke James to be featured on "Tiny Desk" as fans marvel at his vocals

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.14.2023

ABC to honor the life and impact of Aaliyah in exclusive one-hour special

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.14.2023

Tank stops by NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" with R&B hits and Twitter applauds the vocals

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.14.2023

Disney Junior announces “Ariel” animated series inspired by Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ character

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.13.2023

Check out KIING's new visual for "Mood"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.13.2023

Keke Palmer claims breast milk discrimination on Twitter as she tweets about an incident in a Houston airport

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.13.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Keke Palmer

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.12.2023

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
View More

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
News

Busta Rhymes brought to tears by "Happy Birthday" performance from fan

“Don’t do that!” Drummond told Busta as he started to cry.

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.30.2023
Interviews

NFL veteran Marcus Smith II creates a safe space for athletes to be vulnerable about mental health

For Mental Health Awareness Month, REVOLT caught up with former NFL outside linebacker Marcus Smith II who knows firsthand what it’s like dealing with mental health hurdles in professional sports.

By Kiara Byrd
  /  05.24.2023
View More