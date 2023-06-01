Photo: NBC / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, Blue Ivy Carter broke the internet when she surprised fans by dancing alongside her mother late last month for the “Renaissance World Tour.” Fans could not believe their eyes when they saw Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s firstborn performing in front of thousands in Paris, France.

Former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland was impressed as well. “I’m so proud of her. She’s absolutely awesome,” the “Say My Name” songstress said of her honorary niece during an appearance on “TODAY” yesterday (May 31). Show host Al Roker asked the mother of two if her sons, Titan, 8, and Noah, 2, would ever hit the stage with her. “If they want to. It’s no pressure,” she replied, noting, “Titan is more focused on saving the oceans right now.”

For Beyoncé’s May 26 stop, her 11-year-old daughter made her performance debut for “Black Parade” and “My Power.” The latter track appeared on The Lion King: The Gift original soundtrack. On May 29, the famous preteen made her second appearance before a crowd in London. Earlier this week, the “BREAK MY SOUL” hitmaker penned a short but sweet message to the budding star. “My beautiful firstborn. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” Bey captioned an Instagram post with several slides from the awe-inspiring concerts. Fans were thrilled to witness history.

“So what are we calling ourselves? The Ivy League? We’re ready for Blue’s world domination,” one commenter wrote. Over on Twitter, fans continued to gush over the moment. “Blue Ivy walking out on ‘bloodline’ was SO ICONIC. [I’m] never getting over this legendary day, like it was just so unexpected,” a supporter said. Another wrote, “It was Bey’s look back [and] smile of excitement ’cause she got the opportunity to dance with her only competition in the world.”

