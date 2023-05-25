Kelly Rowland is a force to be reckoned with. As a global superstar balancing an award-winning singing career, movie roles, marriage and motherhood, the “Survivor” is getting real about how she juggles it all.

“When I’m home, I actually start preparing things for my boys the night before,” the mother of two told Ebony in an article published today (May 25). Together, she and husband Tim Weatherspoon share Titan, 8, and Noah, 2. “I like to make sure everything is nice and clean. I have a bit of OCD, so a clean space is always a priority for me. Then, I’ll pull out croissants so that the boys can wake up to the smell of fresh bread in the morning. I do that like once or twice a week. In the mornings, I’ll have their favorite snacks ready to go for the day, as well as their water bottles,” Rowland confessed.

The “Motivation” songstress admitted it’s not always easy keeping up with her profession and kids. Rowland shared how she manages to make things work: “When I’m in the studio or filming on set, those days are tricky. I do rely on things like Instacart and Amazon to help me out — all while taking care of home in between everything like recording or reading scripts. It means a lot to me to be able to do so. My kids can still feel my presence [and] that means the most to me. That way they feel seen, and their needs are met, even if I’m not home. Although my oldest always says, ‘Mom, I just want you home.”

Another way Rowland keeps things on track is by recently partnering with the Family Guard Brand for its YES, PLAY! initiative that stresses the importance of having a dedicated clean play space at home. She also shared that while she doesn’t always have everything under control, “It’s okay to ask for help or advice.” “I was very nervous about my level of patience prior to being a mom. It’s an essential, and you have to have it with kids, especially as they’re figuring everything out. I also have to have patience with myself to know that I won’t know everything every single time, and that I have to give myself grace,” the Destiny’s Child alum said.