Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images and Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Billionaire director Tyler Perry is gearing up for his fifth film at Netflix, Mea Culpa, and this time he is teaming up with Kelly Rowland to star in the movie and produce it. Yesterday (Feb. 23), Deadline reported the news, revealing that Mea Culpa will follow a criminal defense attorney who, hoping to make a partner, takes on the case of an artist who may or may not have murdered his girlfriend.

The feature will mark Rowland’s return to the big screen after starring in 2022’s Fantasy Football as a mother and wife to a professional NFL player, along with Omari Hardwick and Marsai Martin. The Atlanta studio owner shared the news on Instagram as he gave fans a brief hint of what they can expect from the upcoming film. “Get ready for a crazy sexy thriller!!” Perry captioned on IG.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry)

Mea Culpa will become Perry’s fifth Netflix feature following A Fall From GraceA Madea Homecoming, A Jazzman’s Blues, Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, and Six Triple Eight, which is the latest film, starring both Oprah Winfrey and Kerry Washington, who serves as an executive producer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Perry wrote, directed, and produced Six Triple Eight based on a WWII History Magazine article by Kevin M. Hymel about the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, which was made up of 855 Black women. 

“Facing discrimination, unfamiliar land, and a war-torn country, they persevered and sorted over 17 million pieces of mail, reconnecting American soldiers with their families and loved ones back home,” the film’s official synopsis reads. “The motto that kept them going each day was one they created themselves: ‘No Mail, Low Morale.’ The women of the 6888 weren’t just delivering mail. They were delivering hope.”

Along with Rowland, Mea Culpa will star Trevante Rhodes, Sean Sagar, Nick Sagar, and RonReaco Lee. And like many of his other films and features, Perry will also write, produce, and direct the movie.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Halle Bailey discusses importance of representation ahead of 'The Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

Rodney Barnes is using his storytelling gift to keep the Black community connected

By Shanique Yates
  /  02.24.2023

Kevin Hart's new feature 'Die Hart: The Movie' hits Prime Video

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Drake hints at a "graceful exit" in "A Moody Conversation" teaser clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Teyana Taylor shares trailer for 'A Thousand And One' on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Rihanna to perform "Lift Me Up" at 2023 Oscars

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Oscars added new crisis team after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Nick Minaj's "Queen Radio" return announced on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Mo'Nique lands Netflix comedy special: "This one right here is personal"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023

Da Brat and wife Judy open up about life-threatening health scare in emotional “Brat Loves Judy” clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Will Smith's TikTok video poking fun at his Oscar night has us in real tears!

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Judge Greg Mathis announces new show "Mathis Court" will debut this fall

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Chloe Bailey stars in new Beats by Dre ad ahead of album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

2 Chainz and Ne-Yo officially join "BMF" season 2 cast

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Laverne Cox

By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.21.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Kelly Rowland
Tyler Perry

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Halle Bailey discusses importance of representation ahead of 'The Little Mermaid' release

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.24.2023

Rodney Barnes is using his storytelling gift to keep the Black community connected

By Shanique Yates
  /  02.24.2023

Kevin Hart's new feature 'Die Hart: The Movie' hits Prime Video

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

Drake hints at a "graceful exit" in "A Moody Conversation" teaser clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Teyana Taylor shares trailer for 'A Thousand And One' on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Rihanna to perform "Lift Me Up" at 2023 Oscars

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Oscars added new crisis team after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Nick Minaj's "Queen Radio" return announced on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Mo'Nique lands Netflix comedy special: "This one right here is personal"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023

Da Brat and wife Judy open up about life-threatening health scare in emotional “Brat Loves Judy” clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Will Smith's TikTok video poking fun at his Oscar night has us in real tears!

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Judge Greg Mathis announces new show "Mathis Court" will debut this fall

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Chloe Bailey stars in new Beats by Dre ad ahead of album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

2 Chainz and Ne-Yo officially join "BMF" season 2 cast

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Laverne Cox

By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.21.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
News

Tyler Perry denies "House of Payne" actress Cassi Davis passed away

“Cassi, you sure you not dead?” Perry asked after hearing the horrible news.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
News

Rihanna fans clap back after internet trolls claim ASAP Rocky was emasculated in 'British Vogue' shoot

There’s “nothing MORE masculine to me than a man who [knows] how to let his ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
View More