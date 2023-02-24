Billionaire director Tyler Perry is gearing up for his fifth film at Netflix, Mea Culpa, and this time he is teaming up with Kelly Rowland to star in the movie and produce it. Yesterday (Feb. 23), Deadline reported the news, revealing that Mea Culpa will follow a criminal defense attorney who, hoping to make a partner, takes on the case of an artist who may or may not have murdered his girlfriend.

The feature will mark Rowland’s return to the big screen after starring in 2022’s Fantasy Football as a mother and wife to a professional NFL player, along with Omari Hardwick and Marsai Martin. The Atlanta studio owner shared the news on Instagram as he gave fans a brief hint of what they can expect from the upcoming film. “Get ready for a crazy sexy thriller!!” Perry captioned on IG.

Mea Culpa will become Perry’s fifth Netflix feature following A Fall From Grace, A Madea Homecoming, A Jazzman’s Blues, Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, and Six Triple Eight, which is the latest film, starring both Oprah Winfrey and Kerry Washington, who serves as an executive producer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Perry wrote, directed, and produced Six Triple Eight based on a WWII History Magazine article by Kevin M. Hymel about the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, which was made up of 855 Black women.

“Facing discrimination, unfamiliar land, and a war-torn country, they persevered and sorted over 17 million pieces of mail, reconnecting American soldiers with their families and loved ones back home,” the film’s official synopsis reads. “The motto that kept them going each day was one they created themselves: ‘No Mail, Low Morale.’ The women of the 6888 weren’t just delivering mail. They were delivering hope.”

Along with Rowland, Mea Culpa will star Trevante Rhodes, Sean Sagar, Nick Sagar, and RonReaco Lee. And like many of his other films and features, Perry will also write, produce, and direct the movie.