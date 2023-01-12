Kerry Washington and Oprah Winfrey will star in Tyler Perry’s upcoming Netflix film titled Six Triple Eight.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Perry, who is also directing and producing the film, wrote the script based on a WWII History Magazine article by Kevin M. Hymel about the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion that was made up of 855 Black women.

It will showcase the inspiring true story of the only all-Black, all-female World War II battalion. When they joined the war effort, they were tasked to sort through and deliver a three-year backlog of 17 million pieces of mail, reconnecting American soldiers with their families and loved ones back home. For nearly 75 years, their story has been kept out of history books and away from the national spotlight. But on March 14, 2022, it was restored when President Joe Biden signed the bill for the women to receive the Congressional Gold Medal, which is Congress’ highest honor.

“Facing discrimination, unfamiliar land, and a war-torn country, they persevered and sorted over 17 million pieces of mail, reconnecting American soldiers with their families and loved ones back home,” the film’s official synopsis reads. “The motto that kept them going each day was one they created themselves: ‘No Mail, Low Morale.’ The women of the 6888 weren’t just delivering mail, they were delivering hope.”

Washington will also serve as an executive producer of the film. Additionally, the cast includes Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Jay Reeves, Jeanté Godlock, Moriah Brown, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Gregg Sulkin, Dean Norris, Sam Waterston and Susan Sarandon.

Six Triple Eight will mark Perry’s fourth film with Netflix following A Fall From Grace, A Madea Homecoming, and A Jazzman’s Blues. A release date has yet to be announced.