By Angel Saunders
  /  11.17.2022

Social media users are giving Kelly Rowland her flowers after the award-winning songstress politely checked a radio show host. While promoting their new film, Fantasy Football, the “Motivation” singer and Marsai Martin stopped by New York radio station Hot 97 to discuss the project yesterday (Nov. 16).

In a clip from the interview, host Peter Rosenberg calls himself commending Rowland for her “ability to play second to Beyoncé.” While the camera wasn’t on the singer at that moment, many viewers heard the imaginary record scratch. Rosenberg continued, “Everyone who gets in the entertainment business gets into it to be ‘the man,’ right?” He discussed how his ego has to be in check when he works with his co-host Ebro Darden. It didn’t end there. “And you happen to be standing next to the brightest light on planet Earth — like you think Big Boi from Outkast has it tough being next to André — you’re with Beyoncé. And not only did you not like, fight it, it seemed like you really loved the position that you were in and took it seriously,” Rosenberg added.

By then, Rowland was ready to interject. “Here’s the thing. Light attracts light. I am light,” she firmly began with Martin nodding in support. “I am a beautiful brown shining light. I don’t think anybody’s light dims anyone else’s. I think that when other people start to compare you, I think that that’s when it shows how dim they are of themselves,” she said. The former Destiny’s Child group member added, “I love B. I know that she’s a light, but I’m a light, too.”

Fans quickly called out Rosenberg’s conversation. “The whole asking Kelly Rowland about Beyoncé is absolutely old and I need journalists and hosts to really get a grip and start asking Kelly about Kelly!” one person tweeted. Another joined the discussion saying, “To have Kelly Rowland on your show and tell her to her face, ‘You’ve always been [second] to Beyoncé” is probably the dumbest s**t I’ve seen a man do.” Others noted the multitalented entertainer “is a grown woman with her own career, her own accolades, and her own dreams” and wished hosts would stop trying to create issues that don’t exist. “I’m just glad Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé have mad love for each other ’cause the way people pit them against each other is crazy,” a fan wrote.

