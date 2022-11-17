Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  11.17.2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, on Tuesday (Nov. 15), Former President Donald Trump held a press conference announcing he would be running for reelection in 2024. During his time at the podium, he discussed upcoming campaign promises such as the shocking request to implement the death penalty for anyone caught selling drugs.

“I will ask Congress for a legislation ensuring that drug dealers and human traffickers — these are terrible, terrible, horrible people — who are responsible for death, carnage and crime all over our country; every drug dealer during his or her life, on average, will kill 500 people with the drugs they sell,” Trump said to supporters and members of the press. “Not to mention, the destruction of families. We’re going to be asking everyone who sells drugs, is caught selling drugs, to receive the death penalty for their heinous acts because it’s the only way,” he continued as those in the room of his waterfront resort Mar-a-Lago cheered.

It should come as little surprise that his comments caused quite a stir on social media. “Trump just proposed the death penalty for drug dealers (or people selling drugs) if he is elected in 2024. Wtf world am I living in? Full authoritarian mode activated,” one person began. Some wondered how the Republican skipped over murders and insurrectionists and went straight for individuals selling illegal paraphernalia. “Interesting that Trump wants drug dealers to get the death penalty instead of, say, thieving traitors who get caught with classified documents in their house,” a person tweeted. Another wrote, “Steve Bannon will only spend months in jail when he knew everything that was going to happen Jan. 6, 2021 on Oct. 31, 2020. But Trump thinks drug dealers should get the death penalty? Mass shooters don’t get the death penalty.”

Others wondered if the same rules would apply to major corporations. “In Trump’s speech, he called for the death penalty to all drug dealers… My question to Trump is: Does this death penalty apply to Big Pharma [and] all of the swampy politicians that pushed this vaccine? Or is it okay when they do it?” One person summed it up with, “Trump saying death penalty for the drug dealers is some crazy, wild a** s**t!!!!”

