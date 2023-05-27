Beyoncé is only six cities into her “Renaissance World Tour,” but she has already floored concertgoers with a surprise appearance by her daughter Blue Ivy Carter. The mother-daughter duo commanded the stage before a crowd of thousands in Paris, France, on Friday (May 26).

As previously reported, the tour stop in the City of Light had several notable celebrities in the crowd, such as Megan Thee Stallion, Lenny Kravitz, Pharrell Williams, Natalie Portman, Olivier Rousteing, and Kylie and Kris Jenner. Blue Ivy, 11, appeared onstage alongside Beyoncé and her troop of dancers for performances of “Black Parade” and “My Power” from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack.

The preteen effortlessly executed the choreography while dressed in sliver cargo pants and a shimmering silver mock-neck top. Her cool demeanor was accented with a pair of shades as she led the backup dancers down the runway-like stage. Fans have playfully and affectionately referred to Blue Ivy as her mother’s manager for years, but on Friday, she proved she really is a star in the making.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s firstborn is no stranger to being in the spotlight. She has made her way down several red carpets and appeared in videos for the aforementioned “My Power,” “Spirit,” and “Brown Skin Girl.” For the latter, she won her first Grammy in 2021 in the Best Music Video category. She is credited as one of the writers and makes a vocal appearance on the track.

Blue Ivy made her big debut when she joined her mother onstage in January. The singer was handpicked for an exclusive one-night performance in Dubai for the Atlantis The Royal hotel’s grand opening. The event marked the global icon’s first concert performance in four years.

The “Renaissance World Tour” is only on its European leg, so there is no telling what other surprises Beyoncé has planned for fans, but they are sure to be worthwhile. Check out some of the clips of Blue Ivy shining onstage below.