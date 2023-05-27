Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.27.2023

Beyoncé is only six cities into her “Renaissance World Tour,” but she has already floored concertgoers with a surprise appearance by her daughter Blue Ivy Carter. The mother-daughter duo commanded the stage before a crowd of thousands in Paris, France, on Friday (May 26).

As previously reported, the tour stop in the City of Light had several notable celebrities in the crowd, such as Megan Thee Stallion, Lenny Kravitz, Pharrell Williams, Natalie Portman, Olivier Rousteing, and Kylie and Kris Jenner. Blue Ivy, 11, appeared onstage alongside Beyoncé and her troop of dancers for performances of “Black Parade” and “My Power” from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack.

The preteen effortlessly executed the choreography while dressed in sliver cargo pants and a shimmering silver mock-neck top. Her cool demeanor was accented with a pair of shades as she led the backup dancers down the runway-like stage. Fans have playfully and affectionately referred to Blue Ivy as her mother’s manager for years, but on Friday, she proved she really is a star in the making.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s firstborn is no stranger to being in the spotlight. She has made her way down several red carpets and appeared in videos for the aforementioned “My Power,” “Spirit,” and “Brown Skin Girl.” For the latter, she won her first Grammy in 2021 in the Best Music Video category. She is credited as one of the writers and makes a vocal appearance on the track.

Blue Ivy made her big debut when she joined her mother onstage in January. The singer was handpicked for an exclusive one-night performance in Dubai for the Atlantis The Royal hotel’s grand opening. The event marked the global icon’s first concert performance in four years.

The “Renaissance World Tour” is only on its European leg, so there is no telling what other surprises Beyoncé has planned for fans, but they are sure to be worthwhile. Check out some of the clips of Blue Ivy shining onstage below.

 

Tags in this article:
Tags
Beyonce
Blue Ivy Carter
Pop
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Beyoncé has celebrities coming out to watch her "Renaissance World Tour" stop in Paris

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Coco Jones continues to surge as "ICU" reaches No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Chlöe Bailey offers the world an intimate look at life on the road with 'In Pieces Tour (Documentary)'

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Kelly Rowland opens up about parenting: “It's okay to ask for help”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2023

Halle Bailey says “blood, sweat, and tears” went into making 'The Little Mermaid'

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2023

Tina Turner's legacy receives praise from Beyoncé and Lizzo with a heartfelt post and performance

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

Lupita Nyong'o addresses Janelle Monáe dating rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Teyana Taylor dives into her creative director bag ahead of Summer Walker's Atlanta show

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Check out Rema's latest visual for "Charm"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Taylor Swift calls Ice Spice “THE ONE to watch” ahead of “Karma” collab

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Teyana Taylor and Wyclef Jean tapped as headliners for 2023 Harlem Festival of Culture

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Nick Cannon claims Bruno Mars has more hits than Beyoncé

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.23.2023

Mathew Knowles says he still manages Destiny’s Child, hopes for “one last album”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Fantasia's soulful voice shining in 'The Color Purple' trailer has Twitter calling her a 2024 Oscar winner

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Idris Elba to produce docuseries exploring the music industry’s exploitation of Black artists

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Beyoncé has celebrities coming out to watch her "Renaissance World Tour" stop in Paris

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Coco Jones continues to surge as "ICU" reaches No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Chlöe Bailey offers the world an intimate look at life on the road with 'In Pieces Tour (Documentary)'

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Kelly Rowland opens up about parenting: “It's okay to ask for help”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2023

Halle Bailey says “blood, sweat, and tears” went into making 'The Little Mermaid'

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2023

Tina Turner's legacy receives praise from Beyoncé and Lizzo with a heartfelt post and performance

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

Lupita Nyong'o addresses Janelle Monáe dating rumors

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Teyana Taylor dives into her creative director bag ahead of Summer Walker's Atlanta show

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Check out Rema's latest visual for "Charm"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Taylor Swift calls Ice Spice “THE ONE to watch” ahead of “Karma” collab

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Teyana Taylor and Wyclef Jean tapped as headliners for 2023 Harlem Festival of Culture

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Nick Cannon claims Bruno Mars has more hits than Beyoncé

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.23.2023

Mathew Knowles says he still manages Destiny’s Child, hopes for “one last album”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Fantasia's soulful voice shining in 'The Color Purple' trailer has Twitter calling her a 2024 Oscar winner

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023

Idris Elba to produce docuseries exploring the music industry’s exploitation of Black artists

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023
View More

Trending
News

The Notorious B.I.G. honored by family and peers with 51st birthday celebration

“Sky’s the Limit: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of The Notorious B.I.G.” was held at Edge NYC in Hudson Yards.

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023
News

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

“I’m mad for LeBron [James]… that man was fighting for his life,” Yung Miami tweeted.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023
Drink Champs

Marlon Wayans says he is open to doing 'White Chicks 2'

“If we do ‘White Chicks,’ it gotta be me and Shawn,” he said. “I don’t throw that into the universe because I don’t control it. But I would do a ‘White Chicks 2.’” Read up!

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.08.2023
International News

Brazilian doctor filmed putting penis in woman’s mouth during C-section

Officials believe the Brazilian doctor may have carried out the same act during two procedures earlier that day.

By Shanique Yates
  /  07.12.2022
View More