Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

If anyone can get celebrities to come out and watch a performance, it’s Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Today (May 26), the musical icon continued the European leg of her “Renaissance World Tour” with a stop in Paris, France. Since kicking off her global music experience, the Houston native has blown her audience away with her statement performance pieces and commanding stage presence. Thus far, Beyoncé has kept fans at home in the loop, sharing snippets of some of her performances. But most fans online agreed it’s better to watch her in person.

Along with her loyal BeyHive, several celebrities appeared at her latest show. The list included Kylie and Kris Jenner, Pharrell Williams, Natalie Portman, Lenny Kravitz, and Olivier Rousteing.

However, they’re not the only ones who have been spotted showing love to the “CUFF IT” singer during her world tour. As previously mentioned by REVOLT, Tyler Perry, a friend of Beyoncé and JAY-Z, flew overseas to watch her first show on May 10. “Just landed in Stockholm, Sweden!” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Here to stand with, applaud, and hold up Mrs. Carter for the first night of the ‘Renaissance [World] Tour!’ I’m proud of you, B. Let’s go!”

The Grammy Award-winning songstress’ tour is in honor of her seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE. Beyoncé seemingly kept fans on their toes as the project took a different route from what fans were accustomed to. Instead, the album featured upbeat, energetic tracks inspired by house music and the ballroom culture.

On social media, Beyoncé’s fans have shared videos and images of the Houston native showcasing the project’s inspiration on tour. Her incorporation has included a ball, made famous by the LGBTQ+ community, on stage. In July, the “COZY” performer is set to kick off the North American leg of the tour in Toronto. Beyoncé will travel nationwide before wrapping up in New Orleans on Sept. 27.

