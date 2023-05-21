DaniLeigh can add another music icon’s name to the list of artists she has worked with: Beyoncé. The “Tasty” singer confirmed that she was one of a handful of dancers who helped put their special touch on the moves that currently have the BeyHive going crazy across social media.

“[I] kept this on the DL last year, but I’m so grateful to have been a part of some of the choreography for the Queen Beyoncé Renaissance Tour. It was an honor and such a blessing. A dream come true!!! Thank you to @beyonce and team. The show looks amazing!!!” wrote DaniLeigh in an Instagram post with a snapshot of her name listed among nine others who provided additional choreography.

In the comments, DaniLeigh’s supporters wrote, “Tell them to put some respect on your name,” “Talk about upgrading your life!! That’s a W!!!! Congrats,” and other celebratory remarks.

Beyoncé has a massive list of credits posted to her website of well over 100 people who have each contributed to her globetrotting “Renaissance World Tour,” which kicked off on May 10. The world-class entertainer has spared no expense for the impressive production, which includes jaw-dropping visuals, an expansive stage, a dazzling wardrobe, and incredible special effects to wow crowds of thousands of fans. Another notable mention in the credits is the daughter of the late NBA phenom Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant. The 20-year-old model is listed as an intern for Parkwood Entertainment.

DaniLeigh, 28, has previously opened up about working with another one of music’s most revered talents, the late Prince. The singer is on a short list of talented vocalists who were warmly embraced by The Purple One. Last summer, while on “The Breakfast Club,” she recalled getting her start in the industry after being handpicked by the legend to direct the video for “Breakfast Can Wait” in 2013. The two forged a relationship as mentor and mentee, which DaniLeigh maintained until his passing in 2016.