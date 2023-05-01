Over the weekend, DaniLeigh returned with her latest track, “Tasty.” The seductive new release was co-produced by Bongo and Rance and marks her first drop of 2023. On the song, the Miami songstress cleverly compares her sexual desires to sweet desserts and savory meals:

“I got you comin’ first (Yeah), like this s**t is a race/ I gave you all of my time and spend it on your waist/ Sweet as crème brûlée, eat it ’til it’s sorbet, s**t ain’t Minute Maid, you should let it marinate/ Put it on my plate, that’s a dinner date, I’ma grab your face in between these legs/ It’s tasty, it’s tasty, it’s tasty, it’s tasty/ Drippin’ down you thigh, that’ my favorite mess (Mess, mess), that’s my s**t, that’s my s**t”

DaniLeigh’s most recent project was 2022’s My Side, a vulnerable offering highlighted by honest tracks like “Dead To Me” and “Heartbreaker.” Shortly after its release, she stopped by “The Breakfast Club” and opened up about how the body of work came to fruition. “The time that I created [My Side]… I was in that space. I was in that space to just sing about how I was feeling. I hadn’t really done that before,” she said.

My Side followed In My Feelings, her 2020 EP that consisted of five soulful cuts and a sole assist from PARTYNEXTDOOR. A month prior, DaniLeigh released her full-length effort, Movie, which housed appearances from Queen Naija, Fivio Foreign, Gunna, Yella Beezy, and Ty Dolla $ign. Outside of her own releases, the “Lil Bebe” singer could be heard featured on collaborations like “Luna” by Bella Dose, “Dominican Mami” by Fivio Foreign, “Nose Dive” by Chris Brown, and more.

Be sure to press play on DaniLeigh’s brand new “Tasty” single down below.