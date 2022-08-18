Last month, DaniLeigh returned to wax with My Side, a seven-track offering that largely chronicles her most recent high-profile relationship. She explained the creation of the EP during a sit-down with “The Breakfast Club”:

“The time that I created [My Side] … I was in that space. I was in that space to just sing about how I was feeling. … I hadn’t really done that before.”

Yesterday (Aug. 17), DaniLeigh liberated a new visual from My Side for “Heartbreaker,” a Rodney Jerkins, Street Symphony, and VScript-produced offering that sees her pouring her heart out to an apparent Lothario:

“It’s a shame, the way you play, play your games, your silly games, should’ve known, it was in my face, I guess I got what I bargained for, walkin’ away, finally, I’m for real this time, I won’t change my mind, I’m leavin’, walkin’ away, I was crazy to think you would even try, you’re a … heartbreaker, love me just for a day, then take my heart and give it right back, you fooled my once, won’t fool me again, heartbreaker, no emotional strings, then take my heart and rip it up…”

The accompanying clip for “Heartbreaker” comes courtesy of Maxx and Madison. The video begins with DaniLeigh entering an empty room, before undressing and showing off her abilities as a dancer. The multi-talent continues her routine in the midst of a beautiful environment under clear skies.

My Side follows 2020’s In My Feelings, another EP that consisted of five soulful cuts and a single assist from PARTYNEXTDOOR. A month prior, DaniLeigh released the full-length effort Movie, complete with collaborations alongside the likes of Queen Naija, Fivio Foreign, Gunna, Yella Beezy, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Press play on DaniLeigh’s “Heartbreaker” video below. If you miss it, you can stream My Side in its entirety here.