Today (July 22), DaniLeigh stopped by “The Breakfast Club” and discussed how one of music’s biggest icons got her started in the industry. While speaking with the show’s hosts, the “Levi High” artist shared that it was Prince who is responsible for breaking her into the business. The Minneapolis native hand-picked DaniLeigh to direct the music video for his 2013 song “Breakfast Can Wait.” She was just 18 at the time.

“When did he finally pick up the phone and call you and say, ‘Hey, I want you to come [and] direct this video?’” Charlamagne tha God asked the songstress. DaniLeigh shared that two of Prince’s former dancers reached out to her via email saying “Prince, the artist, wants you to submit a video of you dancing to his song.” She continued, “So I did the choreography and I sent it to him.” The “Easy” singer says that next she was asked to “direct the video” and “write a treatment.” She recalled their first phone conversation. “His voice was so deep,” she said with a smile as she remembered the late artist.

The hosts, clearly amazed by her story, then asked if she ever got the chance to meet him. “I did, yeah. A couple times. He flew my family out to Paisley Park,” she shared. DaniLeigh added that he once “rented out a whole movie theater in LA.” She continued with fond memories of their friendship and added that she’d spoken with him the day before his 2016 death. “I was like ‘dang.’ I wanted to make it and [he] would still be there cosigning me,” she said.

Although DaniLeigh’s history with the legend may come as a surprise to many, she has spoken about their working relationship in the past. In 2018, she told ASCAP, “I was 18, and that was my very first, big directing gig.” She also spoke with Vibe in 2013 about the experience. Check out DaniLeigh discussing Prince’s role in her road to success in the interviews below.