Danileigh is one of the most versatile artists in the game today and not only is she underrated, she has a promising future ahead of her in this industry. The Miami-bred talent can do it all: sing, rap, dance, produce, and thensome. It is definitely not common to possess a skill set like this at a high level, but Danileigh makes it look so easy. With the women in rap and R&B serving left and right in recent times, this is a prime time for Danileigh to pop her shit with some new music. Today (July 22), the 27-year-old returns with the release of her second EP called My Side. One thing is for sure, this project serves as the opening of a new chapter in not only her career, but her life overall.

DaniLeigh takes the role of undertaker on the EP’s lead single “Dead To Me.” It features co-writing credits from Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins and Jazze Pha with co-production from Jerkins. On “Dead To Me,” she sings about pulling the plug on a poisonous lover who seemingly never meant her any good. Finally, after holding on for dear life, she realizes it’s time to let go and move on with her life, considering none of her family ever approved of him. In conjunction with “Dead To Me,” DaniLeigh sat down with radio legend Angie Martinez for her “My Side #NoFilter.” She chatted about connecting with Darkchild on the concept of the song, which was inspired by a hard-to-watch Instagram live between her and DaBaby, the father of her daughter.

“I wanted to just kick it off with this song because it expressed the place I was in and what I needed to do for myself, which was dead the relationship, and make sure I do it for myself and my child. The toxic situation just needed to die,” she explained.

