After a brief hiatus from releasing music, DaniLeigh is officially back on the scene and has announced her new My Side EP is set to arrive on July 22. Last week, she shared her honest “Dead To Me” single with fans. Today (July 15), the Florida-born singer circles back with another taste of the project, this time with “Heartbreaker.” On the freshly released song, she sings about the importance of learning her lesson the first time something happens:

Got a feelin’, you ain’t feelin’ me no more, I need more, I wanna stay but you so cold/ I guess I got what I bargained for, walkin’ away, finally/ I’m for real this time, I won’t change my mind, I’m leavin’, walkin’ away, I was crazy to think you would even try, you’re a heartbreaker, love me just for a day, then take my heart and give it right back

You fooled my once, won’t fool me again, heartbreaker, no emotional strings/ Then take my heart and rip it up, ooh, you fooled me once, won’t fool me again/ It’s a shame (A shame), the way you play (Play), play your games, your silly games/ Should’ve known, it was in my face

DaniLeigh’s last project was 2020’s Movie. That body of work was equipped with 16 records and included contributions from Queen Naija, PartyNextDoor, Gunna, Ty Dolla $ign and more.

2020 saw three successful songs take off for DaniLeigh, including “Levi High” featuring Da Baby, “Dominican Mami” featuring Fivio Foreign, and “Monique,” the last of which was the soundtrack of Finish Line’s #ShoesSoFresh high-profile campaign. In support of that campaign, DaniLeigh appeared in the Chapter 1 Parks Department video with Caleb McLaughlin and Lil Durk.

Be sure to press play on DaniLeigh’s brand new lyric video for her “Heartbreaker” single down below.