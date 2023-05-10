Tyler Perry and Rick Ross have two things in common — they are fans of each other and enjoy remote control airplanes.

Yesterday (May 9), Ross hopped on his Instagram Story to send a message to Perry, who previously disclosed his passion for planes. “I’ve seen your f**king collection. I take my hat off to you,” Ross said in a video. Standing before a plastic RC airplane model, the rapper gave Perry his flowers as he offered to fly with him. “You a legend,” he continued as he turned to a friend. “Pablo, we got to cook up something to come see Tyler, baby. Nah, Tyler, you [are an] icon, n**ga. Them plays you got [are] legendary… But I wanna come fly with you.”

Afterward, the Atlanta resident replied by sharing the video on his IG Story with a response. “Hey, man! I’m a huge fan!” Perry wrote. “You don’t know how happy it makes me to see you flying RC. Let’s go! You’re welcome over at any time.”

On April 13, the billionaire actor and filmmaker opened up about his love for planes after initially being fearful of them. In a video showing him piloting an aircraft, he wrote, “I used to be afraid of flying. After 9/11, it got so bad that I was taking my bus everywhere. I knew my career would suffer if I didn’t get over my fear. So I set out to learn everything I could about airplanes. I first started flying RC planes. Then I started flying a real plane. Now, I’m a pilot.”

Speaking of aircrafts, yesterday, Perry also shared on his IG Story that he’d flown into Sweden to attend Beyoncé’s tour. “Just landed in Stockholm, Sweden!” he wrote. “Here to stand with, applaud, and hold up Mrs. Carter for the first night of the ‘Renaissance [World] Tour!’ I’m proud of you, B. Let’s go!”