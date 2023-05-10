Photo: Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images and Lester Cohen / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

Tyler Perry and Rick Ross have two things in common — they are fans of each other and enjoy remote control airplanes.

Yesterday (May 9), Ross hopped on his Instagram Story to send a message to Perry, who previously disclosed his passion for planes. “I’ve seen your f**king collection. I take my hat off to you,” Ross said in a video. Standing before a plastic RC airplane model, the rapper gave Perry his flowers as he offered to fly with him. “You a legend,” he continued as he turned to a friend. “Pablo, we got to cook up something to come see Tyler, baby. Nah, Tyler, you [are an] icon, n**ga. Them plays you got [are] legendary… But I wanna come fly with you.”

Afterward, the Atlanta resident replied by sharing the video on his IG Story with a response. “Hey, man! I’m a huge fan!” Perry wrote. “You don’t know how happy it makes me to see you flying RC. Let’s go! You’re welcome over at any time.”

On April 13, the billionaire actor and filmmaker opened up about his love for planes after initially being fearful of them. In a video showing him piloting an aircraft, he wrote, “I used to be afraid of flying. After 9/11, it got so bad that I was taking my bus everywhere. I knew my career would suffer if I didn’t get over my fear. So I set out to learn everything I could about airplanes. I first started flying RC planes. Then I started flying a real plane. Now, I’m a pilot.”

 

Speaking of aircrafts, yesterday, Perry also shared on his IG Story that he’d flown into Sweden to attend Beyoncé’s tour. “Just landed in Stockholm, Sweden!” he wrote. “Here to stand with, applaud, and hold up Mrs. Carter for the first night of the ‘Renaissance [World] Tour!’ I’m proud of you, B. Let’s go!”

Hit-Boy connects with Spank Nitti James for "Just Ask" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Check out Albee Al's new album 'I'M FROM MARION'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Chuck D and Daddy-O: Don't overlook the accomplishments and power of hip hop across the world

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Pusha T reveals that the European leg of his "It's Almost Dry Tour" has been postponed

By Jon Powell
  /  05.10.2023

Judge denies Tory Lanez new trial in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

John Boyega says upcoming film with Jamie Foxx is "a new vibe entirely"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Nicki Minaj celebrates "Super Freaky Girl" going double platinum with her Barbz

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.09.2023

Listen to Destroy Lonely's debut album 'If Looks Could Kill'

By Jon Powell
  /  05.09.2023

Travis Scott gifts fan a reported $5K during Miami club appearance

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

Offset and his daughters delivered royalty vibes on the carpet of 'The Little Mermaid' world premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.09.2023

Yeat returns with latest single "Already Rich"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.09.2023

Joyner Lucas unveils new single "What’s That?"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.09.2023

Tour Tales | Alexander Jacques knows why EarthGang performs better than your favorite rappers

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.09.2023

Shemar Moore is all smiles after CBS uncancels "S.W.A.T." in favor of a seventh and final season

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.09.2023

Eric Bellinger stars in premiere episode of REVOLT’s new game show “Receipts”

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
