Photo: David Sacks via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

Yet another mass shooting has taken place in America today (May 3). This time, a gunman opened fire in an Atlanta hospital. According to local police, at least one person has been killed with multiple others injured.

The situation is chaotic as law enforcement officials work to secure the public’s safety and find the suspect. “The “[Atlanta Police Department] is investigating an active shooter in the area of 1110 W. Peachtree [Street] NW. Please shelter in place, or stay out of the area,” a tweet from their official account shared this morning. Several other updates were also shared via social media. Multiple news outlets have reported the incident location as Northside Hospital Medical Midtown near the city’s busy commercial district.

“We are aware of multiple people injured. No suspect is in custody,” Atlanta police said. The department added, “Three have been transported to the hospital for treatment, and a fourth has been pronounced deceased on scene. Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims,” and noted that they would continue to keep the public informed with posts to their online accounts and website. The male suspect was seen on security footage wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a surgical mask while carrying a firearm. A brown satchel was also seen draped across his chest.

“Anyone with any information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” a department spokesperson revealed, according to CNN. The outlet added that just before the shooting occured, the suspect became upset at the hospital. His mother was with him at the time, and is said to be cooperating with investigators to locate the assailant. Members of the fire department as well as deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene offering assistance.

