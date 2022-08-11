The Atlanta Police Department has finally responded to a now-viral video of one of their officers using excessive force to arrest a Black woman. As previously reported by REVOLT, yesterday (Aug. 10), a video showing the intense encounter began to spread online. In it, Angel Guice is being arrested after failing to sign a citation that was issued to her. The male officer is seen swinging the woman onto the pavement in cell phone footage.

Today (Aug. 11), local Atlanta news station WSB-TV 2 reports that the department has shared its version of events, including the officer’s body cam footage. According to the outlet, Guice and an unnamed male were hanging out at Shady Valley Park in northeast Atlanta after the park was closed. The cop, identified only as Officer Brooks, proceeds to issue the pair a citation. Guice’s male friend looks over the document and asks if there will be any charges against him. The officer responds, saying it’s only a ticket. The male asks if he has to sign it and the officer informs him that he will go to jail if he doesn’t. The man signs the citation.

Next, he calls Guice over and tells her the same information. She asks the officer for his badge number and full name. He declines to give his first name but does provide his badge number. After the woman does not quickly comply, Officer Brooks proceeds to handcuff her. The situation escalates, with the officer drawing his taser at one point as the woman screams and cries. The Atlanta Police Department is standing by their officer.

In a statement, they said because Guice did not initially sign the citation, “the officer may then physically arrest the individual.” They added, “She began actively resisting his efforts. This resulted in a physical altercation as the officer attempted to place her into custody.” The news station spoke with retired Atlanta Police Detective Vincent Velazquez for insight on the situation. “I would suggest anybody dealing with a situation like this, even if you think you are in the right, just sign the ticket then fight that fight another day in court,” he said.