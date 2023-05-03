Photo: Go Nakamura / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, last Friday (April 28), several members of a Cleveland, Texas family were tragically gunned down after asking a neighbor if he could stop shooting near their home. The suspect, identified as Francisco Oropesa, a 38-year-old Mexican national, allegedly used his AR-15 rifle to kill five people at the residence, including a young child.

After an intense manhunt throughout the Southern United States and parts of Mexico, Oropesa was found yesterday (May 2) night, CNN disclosed today (May 3). FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul said a tip through the organization’s hotline led them to the assailant. It was received at approximately 5:15 p.m. and by 6:30 p.m., the suspect was in custody. “We just want to thank the person who had the courage and bravery to call in the suspect’s location,” Paul shared at a news conference. Oropesa was found at a home in Cut and Shoot, Texas, not far from where the gruesome attack happened.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers called Oropesa a coward. “He was caught hiding in a closet underneath some laundry,” the Texas official said. Evelyn Echeverria, 16, lives near the home where authorities discovered the 38-year-old and claimed she was lying in bed when she heard the commotion. “I headed out and saw a lot of cops, and maybe 20 minutes later, they came out with him. He came out handcuffed. He looked like he was cooperating with the officers,” she told the outlet.

Oropesa is now being held on five counts of murder with his bond set at $5 million, according to the sheriff’s office. Capers previously said the gunman murdered the family “almost execution style.” A source from the San Jacinto County District Attorney’s Office informed CNN that the suspect will appear in court today to be formally read his charges, which could be upgraded to capital murder, an offense punishable by death.

