A manhunt is underway for the lone gunman in a shooting that killed five people, including an 8-year-old child, on Friday (April 28). The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, according to multiple reports today (April 29).

The killing rampage unfolded at a home in the city of Cleveland, about 55 miles north of Houston. San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers confirmed to the media that the alleged male shooter opened fire on his neighbors after a noise complaint. “The victims, they came over to the fence, said, ‘Hey, could you mind not shooting out in the yard? We have a young baby that is trying to go to sleep,’” said Capers. He said that Oropeza had been drinking and responded, “I’ll do what I want to in my front yard.”

The alleged gunman was captured on a video doorbell as he approached the home with a rifle shortly after their exchange. Capers said the grisly scene showed each victim had been wounded above the neck, almost in “execution style.”

Francisco Oropeza is accused in the deadly San Jacinto County shooting. pic.twitter.com/75MeMaZk4Z — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) April 29, 2023

The victims, which include three women and two males, range in age from 8 to 40. They were found after 11:30 p.m. Two additional children, who were shielded by the bodies of two of the women, were found alive. “They were trying to take care of them babies and keep them babies alive,” said Capers. A third child was also found unharmed in the home, where 10 people had been present.

Authorities observed multiple .223-millimeter shell casings in Oropeza’s front yard, where he had been firing his rifle before turning the weapon on the Honduran family next door. He is believed to have fled the area either on foot or by bike. The 5-foot-8 man was last seen wearing jeans, a black T-shirt, and work boots. He is described as having a goatee and short black hair. A warrant for his arrest and a $5 million bond have already been issued.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, this mass shooting marks at least the 174th this year. View the latest report below.