As previously reported by REVOLT, on Tuesday (Nov. 22) night, a Walmart employee walked into a Chesapeake, Virginia, break room and fatally shot six co-workers. Yesterday (Nov. 23), police identified the gunman as 31-year-old Andre Bing, an “overnight team lead” manager who’d been with the company since 2010. After killing his fellow employees and wounding four others, he reportedly turned the gun on himself.

Today (Nov. 24), the names of the deceased victims were made public. According to CNN, Randy Blevins, 70; Lorenzo Gamble, 43; Tyneka Johnson, 22; Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; and a 16-year-old boy were killed in this week’s deadly attack. “I know this community and I know it well, and I know that we will come together and lend a helping hand to the victims’ families,” Chesapeake Mayor Rick West said in a statement following the Walmart shooting. Many others noted how those directly affected by the tragedy are spending Thanksgiving being questioned about the gunman’s motives — which still remain unclear.

“Because of yet another horrific and senseless act of violence, there are now even more tables across the country that will have empty seats this Thanksgiving. There are now more families who know the worst kind of loss and pain imaginable,” President Biden said of the tragedy yesterday. Donya Prioleau, a Walmart employee who was present in the break room when Bing began his rampage, told CNN: “We don’t know what made him do this. None of us can understand why it happened.” Jessie Wilczewski, a recent hire who was also in the room during the shooting, mentioned that the situation “didn’t register as real” at first.

Wilczewski added that she’d been in the break room for a scheduled meeting when she saw her co-workers gunned down. She took cover under a table during the attack. “I could have ran out that door… and I stayed. I stayed so they wouldn’t be alone in their last moments,” she shared. The newly hired Walmart employee added that after the gunman left the room and shot others in the store, he returned to the room and told her she could leave. “I had to touch the door, which was covered [in blood]. I just remember gripping my bag and thinking, ‘If he’s going to shoot me in the back — well, he’s going to have to try really hard cause I’m running,’ and I booked it… and I didn’t stop until I got to my car and then I had a meltdown,” the woman said.