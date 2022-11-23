Andre Bing, 31, has been identified as the Walmart manager that opened fire in the Chesapeake, Virginia supercenter, according to CNN. As previously reported by REVOLT, the gunman entered an employee break room just before the store closed last night (Nov. 22) and killed six employees before turning the weapon on himself. Four others were wounded as well.

“Two law enforcement sources, a witness and a source familiar with the matter” were able to confirm Bing’s identity. Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky previously announced that the suspect was a Walmart employee. Authorities are still investigating the crime and have not yet determined a motive for the shooting. Sources added that the deadly attack began around 10:12 p.m. with less than an hour left before the store was scheduled to close. Bing was described as the “overnight team lead.”

Dr. Michael Hooper, vice president and chief medical officer at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, said of the four people who were wounded, at least two were in critical condition as of this morning (Nov. 23). All remain hospitalized. Joetta Jeffery spoke with CNN about the massacre. She said her mother, Betsy Umphlett, was in the store when the gunman began the deadly rampage and sent her a text from inside the Walmart. “I’m crying, I’m shaking. I had just talked to her about buying turkeys for Thanksgiving, then this text came in,” Jeffery said to the outlet.

Another woman by the name of Stacey Moseley shared a similar experience on Twitter. “My hometown tonight. The Walmart my parents go to for everything. They were there yesterday. No one is immune. We cannot continue to live this way. This is not freedom,” she wrote. In a follow-up tweet, she assured supporters that her parents made it out alive and thanked people for their concerns. Her message was shared by Virginia Senator L. Louise Lucas. “I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives,” the senator added.

