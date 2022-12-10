Back in 2017, Diddy and Rick Ross teamed up for the single “Whatcha Gon’ Do?” which originally premiered on OVO Sound Radio in two different forms and contained The Notorious B.I.G.’s verse from the LOX-assisted offering “You’ll See.” One of those versions honored Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang” by sampling Leon Haywood’s “I Want’a Do Something Freaky to You.”

This past October, Diddy liberated a new visual for his verse from that very iteration of “Whatcha Gon’ Do?” complete with a cameo appearance from Yung Miami. Yesterday (Dec. 9), the billionaire mogul kept the party going with another clip that features Rozay for his lyrical contribution:

“Big blunts and grass, Maybach on a dash, 40 carat gold Cartier on a class, mink coats with shooters, tinted the Land Cruisers, my maneuvers walking these little rumors, duffle bags, Percocets, the Rugers, still the smoothest at roughing up all the jewelers, Danny Glover, up the pistol, p**sies undercover, propositions and proposals, bring ’em on the double, raising the K’s in the days and Jaylen, that brain is amazing…”

The short video brings viewers to South Florida, where Diddy can be seen riding through the streets in an old-school droptop at two in the morning. His Maybach Music counterpart makes an entrance on a flight of steps before the duo hit up the liquor store for some adult beverages.

Diddy’s recent drops follow June’s “Gotta Move On,” an infectious collaboration with Bryson Tiller. Produced by the Bad Boy icon alongside J-Louis, RNSOM, Teddy Walton, Roark Bailey, and Slimwav, the chart-topping effort subsequently spawned into an EP of the same name that boasted remixes with Ashanti, Fabolous, Cool & Dre, and more.

Press play on Diddy and Rick Ross’ new video below. For those that missed it, a full version of “Whatcha Gon’ Do?” can be enjoyed here.