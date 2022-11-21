Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  11.21.2022

Sean “Diddy” Combs has officially snagged his first No. 1 hit under his Love Records imprint.

The hip hop mogul is celebrating his 11th No. 1 track alongside Bryson Tiller with “Gotta Move On,” which was released earlier this summer under his new R&B label. The song is the first single from Diddy’s highly anticipated album set to release in 2023. An official video for the track was directed by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor and has brought in more than 13 million views via YouTube.

“Music has always been my first love. Love Records is the next chapter and about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” said Diddy in a previous announcement of the new endeavor. “For the label, I’m focusing on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

Motown Records CEO and Chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariam echoed the sentiment, noting, “This is a major moment for Motown, as Diddy is one of this century’s most important voices in music and culture. To be a part of his next evolution and album is nothing short of monumental.”

It looks like Diddy is already rising to the occasion, soaring to the top of the R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart with “Gotta Move On.” In October, he even tapped back into his remix bag by releasing a bundle that featured three variations of the song, which is co-produced with J-Louis, Teddy Walton, RNSOM, SllimWav and Roark Bailey. The set includes a “Queens Remix” featuring Ashanti, Yung Miami and Bryson Tiller and a “Kings Remix” with Fabolous and Torey Lanez. Lastly, the track also has a “DJ Remix” by Cool and Dre.

Diddy’s decorated music career now includes 11 No. 1 songs, three Grammy Awards, an ASCAP Songwriter of the Year, and producer credits on hundreds of songs. His Bad Boy label is responsible for 27 platinum and 15 gold albums, including 23 platinum singles, 28 gold singles, three No. 1 albums and nine No. 1 singles. It looks like the saga continues with another hit single under his belt.

Check out the official music video for “Gotta Move On” below.

 

