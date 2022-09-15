The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival just got bigger. Today (Sept. 15), it was announced that mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs will be joining the lineup for the epic show. The annual two-day turnup goes down on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 at Las Vegas’ hottest entertainment venue, the T-Mobile Arena.

Ryan Secrest returns as the festival’s host. Get ready for unforgettable performances by Megan Thee Stallion, LL COOL J feat. DJ Z-Trip, the Black Eyed Peas, Avril Lavigne and Diddy himself. The REVOLT chairman has an arsenal of hits, including his recently released single, “Gotta Move On,” featuring Bryson Tiller. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the iHeartRadio Music Festival. Surprise performances are also scheduled to go down.

Although fans can enjoy the excitement in person later this month, they can also relive the best moments when the festival airs on the CW Network. A two-night television special will be broadcast this October. It can also be viewed through an exclusive live-stream via the CW app and CWTV.com.

While there’s still time to purchase tickets to the event, don’t wait too long to grab yours. The Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival happens on Sept. 24 and will feature performances from Latto, Chlöe, Willow and more. There will be fan zones plus interactive experiences.

Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, released a statement about the festival earlier this year. “We’re thrilled to once again return to Las Vegas for a weekend full of great live music with this year’s Festival,” he said. “What makes this festival one of a kind is that we have the best artists from every genre of music that we play on our 860 iHeart stations all on one stage. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see so many legends performing together,” he added.