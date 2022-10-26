Back in June, Sean “Diddy” Combs made his return to the music scene with his first official single in over seven years titled “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller. Shortly after its release, he circled back to share the accompanying music video, which was directed by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor and starred Serayah. He then decided to present the Gotta Move On EP that consisted of three remixes with contributions from artists like Cool & Dre, Fabolous, Tory Lanez, Yung Miami, and Ashanti.

Today (Oct. 26), the New York-bred multihyphenate returned with his official follow-up, the freshly released “Diddy Freestyle.” The new clip is directed by Mike Oberlies and features cameos from his sons, Justin Combs and King Combs, as well as Yung Miami. As the mogul rides around his home city in a luxurious car, he reminds fans about his unmistakable signature flow:

“If you watch my approach, you can dock boats/ You can get exposed to all that, girl you know I’m hard to get a hold of, contact/ Probaby overseas with business owners and all that, flights to Minnesota with dinner over a contract/ See, you lame n***as wanna do lame s**t, how you flexing when your crew ain’t s**t, n***a you ain’t s**t/ Probably trick on something you ain’t hit, tried to do me but the shoe ain’t fit/ So tell them n***as I said to break bread off”

The aforementioned “Gotta Move On” offering was the first track to be revealed from Diddy’s highly anticipated album under the newly established LOVE RECORDS imprint, in partnership with Motown Records. In related news, he was honored earlier this year at the 2022 BET Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Be sure to press play on Diddy’s brand new “Diddy Freestyle” music video down below.